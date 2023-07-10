We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sony camera equipment doesn’t go on sale that often, especially with very significant price cuts. So when you do see big discounts, like some of the Sony camera and lens deals dropping early for Amazon Prime Day, you won’t want to miss it. A few still highly capable, previous-generation cameras are on sale, along with a good selection of lenses. Some of the items below are already showing low stock, so you won’t want to wait on these deals.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

A quality 24-70mm lens is something that should be in every photographer’s kit. It is a do-it-all lens, covering both wide-angle and telephoto perspectives in a single lens. This particular 24-70mm is usually quite pricey, but you can get it for 27 percent off for the time being, which is impressive. It offers a fast and constant f/2.8 aperture for beautiful bokeh and excellent low-light performance and is extremely sharp, offering overall superb image quality.

Sony released the a6600 back in 2019, but it is still a truly excellent and very popular camera. It is an APS-C camera, which results in a tiny form factor that’s ideal for travel and street photography. It utilizes Sony’s advanced autofocus system, has strong battery life, and offers beautiful image quality. We’ve never seen this camera priced this low, so you definitely don’t want to miss this deal if you’ve been thinking about picking up a compact body.

Even more Sony camera and lens Prime Day deals

Sony interchangeable lens cameras and camera kits

Sony fixed lens cameras

Sony zoom lenses

Sony prime lenses

Sony camera accessories