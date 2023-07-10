Early Amazon Prime Day deals: Sony cameras and lenses
You can save on Sony cameras, lenses, flashes, microphones, and more this Prime Day.
Sony camera equipment doesn’t go on sale that often, especially with very significant price cuts. So when you do see big discounts, like some of the Sony camera and lens deals dropping early for Amazon Prime Day, you won’t want to miss it. A few still highly capable, previous-generation cameras are on sale, along with a good selection of lenses. Some of the items below are already showing low stock, so you won’t want to wait on these deals.
Sony FE 24-70 mm F2.8 G Master Zoom Lens – $1,598.00 (was $2,191.64)
A quality 24-70mm lens is something that should be in every photographer’s kit. It is a do-it-all lens, covering both wide-angle and telephoto perspectives in a single lens. This particular 24-70mm is usually quite pricey, but you can get it for 27 percent off for the time being, which is impressive. It offers a fast and constant f/2.8 aperture for beautiful bokeh and excellent low-light performance and is extremely sharp, offering overall superb image quality.
Sony Alpha A6600 Mirrorless Camera $998.00 (was $1,398.00)
Sony released the a6600 back in 2019, but it is still a truly excellent and very popular camera. It is an APS-C camera, which results in a tiny form factor that’s ideal for travel and street photography. It utilizes Sony’s advanced autofocus system, has strong battery life, and offers beautiful image quality. We’ve never seen this camera priced this low, so you definitely don’t want to miss this deal if you’ve been thinking about picking up a compact body.
Even more Sony camera and lens Prime Day deals
Sony interchangeable lens cameras and camera kits
- Sony Alpha a6400 $748.00 (was $848.00)
- Sony Alpha A6600 Mirrorless Camera with 18-135mm Zoom Lens $1,398.00 (was $1,799.99)
- Sony a7 III Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera $1,498.00 (was $1,998.00)
- Sony a7 III with 28-70mm Lens $1,698.00 (was $2,198.00)
Sony fixed lens cameras
- Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera for Content Creators $648.00 (was $748.00)
- Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera for Content Creators and Vloggers $398.00 (was $499.99)
Sony zoom lenses
- Sony – FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM $1,998.00 (was $2,198.00)
- Sony FE PZ 16-35mm F4 G $1,098.00 (was $1,199.99)
- Sony Alpha 16-55mm F2.8 G $1,298.00 (was $1,399.99)
- Sony E PZ 18-105mm F4 G OSS $548.00 (was $648.00)
- Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar T FE OSS $698.00 (was $898.00)
- Sony – FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS $1,198.00 (was $1,299.99)
- Sony FE 24-240mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS $948.00 (was $1,049.99)
- Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS $1,898.00 (was $2,484.56)
- Sony FE 70-200mm F4 G OSS $1,198.00 (was $1,354.53)
- Sony FE 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 G OSS $1,173.00 (was $1,279.19)
- Sony Alpha 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS $898.00 (was $999.99)
- Sony FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS $1,898.00 (was $1,999.00)
Sony prime lenses
- Sony FE 14mm F1.8 GM $1,498.00 (was $1,598.00)
- Sony E 15mm F1.4 G $648.00 (was $749.99)
- Sony FE 20mm F1.8 G $798.00 (was $899.99)
- Sony FE 24mm F1.4 GM $1,298.00 (was $1,398.00)
- Sony 35mm f/1.8 $323.00 (was $473.00)
- Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM $1,298.00 (was $1,398.00)
- Sony FE 35mm F1.8 $648.00 (was $748.00)
- Sony – FE 50mm F1.8 $198.00 (was $348.00)
- Sony – E 50mm F1.8 OSS $298.00 (was $348.00)
- Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM $1,898.00 (was $1,998.00)
- Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM $1,698.00 (was $1,806.54)
- Sony 85mm F/1.8 $548.00 (was $598.00)
- Sony FE 90mm f/2.8-22 Macro G OSS $998.00 (was $1,098.00)
Sony camera accessories
- Vertical Grip for Sony Alpha 7R IV – VG-C4EM $348.00 (was $398.00)
- Sony VGC3EM Vertical Grip for α9, α7R III, α7 III $298.00 (was $348.00)
- GN60 Wireless Radio Control External Flash $498.00 (was $549.99)
- Sony HVLF20M, MI Shoe External Flash for Alpha SLT/NEX (Black) $138.00 (was $171.76)
- Sony Digital Bluetooth Wireless Microphone ECMW2BT $198.00 (was $229.99)