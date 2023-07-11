Expand your monitor space on the go with these Arzopa portable monitor Prime Day deals
Keep you screen real estate even when traveling with these portable monitor deals.
Having a second monitor while you work can be game-changing. A second display can make your work more efficient and also keep you entertained while you edit. But if you are a traveling photographer, having two monitors is challenging. Arzopa makes a handful of portable monitor options that allow you to have that second screen even when you’re on the go or away from home. And these Arzopa Amazon Prime Day deals can save you money on such a device, so you can improve your traveling work life for less.
ARZOPA S1 Table Portable Monitor, 15.6” $75.99 (was $188.99)
The S1 Table portable monitor features a roomy 15.6-inch display, giving you plenty of real estate for your movies or all those browser tabs. It offers a 1080P HD resolution and anti-glare display, so you can work in more locations without battling reflection. It won’t offer enough color accuracy for those who need precise color while photo or video editing, but it does expand your screen real estate for efficient website updates or newsletter writing. And the entire display is only 0.3 inches thick, so it’s easy to bring along on trips.
More Arzopa Prime Day deals
- G1 Game 15.6” 144Hz Portable Monitor – $129.99 with on-page coupon (was $189.99)
- A1 Gamut Slim 14” FHD Portable Monitor $69.99 with on-page coupon (was $99.99)
- ARZOPA A1 Gamut Portable Monitor 15.6′‘ $75.99 with on-page coupon (was $189.99)
- ARZOPA A1C Portable Monitor, 15.6″ $89.99 with on-page coupon (was $169.99)
- ARZOPA A1 Max Portable Monitor 17.3 Inch $149.99 with on-page coupon (was $199.99)