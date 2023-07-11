We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Let’s face it, most of us photographers and videographers tend to accumulate a lot of stuff. And staying organized can be challenging as a result. While everyone has their own system, bins of all shapes and sizes tend to be the common thread. If you’re needing to revamp your organization but are not excited about spending money on something so mundane, you’re in luck. This Prime Day, you can take advantage of deals on a variety of bins from CleverMade, saving you money on something boring so you can spend it on something fun, like a new camera to put in that bin.

These CleverMade storage bins are, well, clever, thanks to the collapsible design. It’s an ideal solution for traveling to and from shoots where you may have temporary props like fresh flowers and rented equipment. And it’s also easier to buy a few more than you need upfront, knowing that you can store them more easily until they are needed. This version measures 23.12 x 15.25 x 12.75 inches when open and can hold up to 100 pounds. It comes with three bins, so you can get loads of stuff organized right away. It doesn’t come with lids, but if you want a lidded version, you can also find that below.

Even more CleverMade Prime Day deals