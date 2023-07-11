We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Far too often, our images get stuck on phones or hard drives, but having a physical print is something special. Portable printers are an easy way to bring your photos to life without any fuss since they typically don’t require a power source or even fancy (i.e., expensive) ink. Right now, you can take advantage of these portable printer Prime Day deals to save money on these fun little devices and get your photos into the real world.

The HP Sprocket is a slim portable printer that relies on Zink Technology. That means that you don’t have to buy ink or toner; instead, the ink is embedded in the photo paper. The Zink paper is water, smudge, and tear-resistant and has a sticky back, so you can plaster your laptop, notebooks, water bottles, or friend’s car (okay, maybe not this one) with your photographs. And it’s easy to use thanks to the HP Sprocket app. This bundle comes with the printer, 20 sheets of 2 x 3-inch paper, a case, twin tip markers, a photo album, stickers, and two different types of frames. It would make a fun gift to commemorate summer vacation.

