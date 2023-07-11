Amazon Prime Day Deals on PNY memory cards
It's probably time to retire some of your SD cards anyway.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Memory cards are one thing you can never have too many of as a photographer or videographer. It’s good to always have extras on hand when shooting, and you probably have some that should be retired at this point to be safe. While the price of SD cards has come down significantly, it’s still nice to save money on them since they aren’t exactly exciting or fun to buy. PNY has been one of the most trusted memory card brands for a long time, and right now, you can take advantage of these PNY Prime Day deals to save on a variety of capacities of SD and microSD cards.
All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
PNY 512GB EliteX-PRO60 UHS-II SDXC Memory Card – $74.99 (was $124.99)
PNY
These PNY cards offer read speeds up to 280MB/s and write speeds up to 150MB/s, making them suitable for professional photographers. They are Class 10, U3 rated with V60 video speed, which means they are compatible with 4K video and high-speed burst photography. And they are rugged cards, built to be magnet, shock, temperature, and waterproof.
Even more PNY Prime Day deals
SD cards
- 64GB EliteX-PRO90 Class 10 U3 V90 UHS-II SDXC Flash Memory Card $41.99 (was $59.99)
- 512GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 SDXC Flash Memory Card $41.99 (was $60.99)
- PNY 512GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 SDXC Flash Memory Card $39.99 (was $54.99)
- PNY 128GB EliteX-PRO60 UHS-II SDXC Memory Card $21.99 (was $32.88)
- PNY 256GB EliteX-PRO60 UHS-II SDXC Memory Card $39.99 (was $61.99)
MicroSD cards
- PNY 512GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card $34.99 (was $49.99)
- XLR8 512GB Gaming Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card $33.99 (was $44.99)
- PNY 64GB Premier-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card 5-Pack $20.99 (was $29.99)