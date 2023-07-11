We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Memory cards are one thing you can never have too many of as a photographer or videographer. It’s good to always have extras on hand when shooting, and you probably have some that should be retired at this point to be safe. While the price of SD cards has come down significantly, it’s still nice to save money on them since they aren’t exactly exciting or fun to buy. PNY has been one of the most trusted memory card brands for a long time, and right now, you can take advantage of these PNY Prime Day deals to save on a variety of capacities of SD and microSD cards.

These PNY cards offer read speeds up to 280MB/s and write speeds up to 150MB/s, making them suitable for professional photographers. They are Class 10, U3 rated with V60 video speed, which means they are compatible with 4K video and high-speed burst photography. And they are rugged cards, built to be magnet, shock, temperature, and waterproof.

