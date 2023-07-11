Amazon Prime Day deals on Nixplay digital picture frames

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Nixplay makes some of our favorite digital picture frames. They make fantastic gifts, as they allow you to pre-load the frame with photos, videos, and a gift message before it’s ever opened. And with these Nixplay Amazon Prime Day deals, you can save 30 percent on a range of its stylish frames. If you have a loved one with a birthday coming up or just want to get someone a nice surprise, now is a great time to pick one up.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

This Nixplay digital picture frame features a 10.2-inch touchscreen display with a classic matte black frame design. It offers unlimited cloud storage, collaborative playlist options, AI framing, and more. It works with both photos and short videos, so you can even send your mom goofy videos of your dog playing.

