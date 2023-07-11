SHARE

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Nixplay makes some of our favorite digital picture frames. They make fantastic gifts, as they allow you to pre-load the frame with photos, videos, and a gift message before it’s ever opened. And with these Nixplay Amazon Prime Day deals, you can save 30 percent on a range of its stylish frames. If you have a loved one with a birthday coming up or just want to get someone a nice surprise, now is a great time to pick one up.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

Nixplay 10.1 inch Touch Screen Smart Digital Picture Frame with WiFi – $111.99 (was $159.99)

Amazon Prime Day deals on Nixplay digital picture frames

Nixplay

SEE IT

This Nixplay digital picture frame features a 10.2-inch touchscreen display with a classic matte black frame design. It offers unlimited cloud storage, collaborative playlist options, AI framing, and more. It works with both photos and short videos, so you can even send your mom goofy videos of your dog playing.

Even more Nixplay Prime Day deals

More Prime Day deals

Abby Ferguson
Abby Ferguson

Abby Ferguson is the Associate Editor for Gear and Reviews at PopPhoto, joining the team in 2022. She has been involved with the photography industry in various capacities since her undergraduate training at the University of Kentucky, with work ranging from client photography to program development and management of the photo department at Evolve, a vacation rental company.

commerce
Deals