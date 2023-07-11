We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

New camera lenses are great, but most glass is quite expensive. Samyang lenses—which are also branded under the Rokinon label—are excellent prime lens alternatives to save you money. And despite the budget price, there are lots of true gems to find in the Samyang lineup, some that rival the likes of Sony, Canon, and Nikon. This Amazon Prime Day, you can take advantage of loads of deals on both Rokinon and Samyang lenses, saving you even more money on an exciting new piece of equipment that can literally change the way you see.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

One of the best Rokinon lenses currently available, this 135mm for Sony E mount offers quality that goes toe to toe with Sony’s GM version. It features an f/2.8 aperture and beautifully rounded bokeh thanks to the 11-blade diaphragm. Its autofocus performance is great, and it has limited focus breathing, making it a worthwhile video tool as well. And it is incredibly sharp, despite the sub $1,000 price tag when full-priced. And right now, you can get it for cheaper than we’ve ever seen it. $475 for this lens is an absolute steal, so if you’ve been wanting an epic portrait lens, you will want to pick this one up.

More Rokinon and Samyang Prime Day deals

Lenses for Sony E mount

Lenses for Fujifilm X mount

Lenses for Nikon F mount

For Nikon Z mount

Lenses for Canon EF mount

Lenses for Canon RF mount

