Amazon Prime Day deals: Rokinon & Samyang lenses for Sony, Nikon, Canon, and Fujifilm
Samyang and Rokinon lenses are already some of the most affordable options, but you can save even more during Prime Day.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
New camera lenses are great, but most glass is quite expensive. Samyang lenses—which are also branded under the Rokinon label—are excellent prime lens alternatives to save you money. And despite the budget price, there are lots of true gems to find in the Samyang lineup, some that rival the likes of Sony, Canon, and Nikon. This Amazon Prime Day, you can take advantage of loads of deals on both Rokinon and Samyang lenses, saving you even more money on an exciting new piece of equipment that can literally change the way you see.
All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.
Rokinon 135mm F1.8 AF Telephoto Lens for Sony E Mount Cameras $475.96 (was $999.99)
Rokinon
One of the best Rokinon lenses currently available, this 135mm for Sony E mount offers quality that goes toe to toe with Sony’s GM version. It features an f/2.8 aperture and beautifully rounded bokeh thanks to the 11-blade diaphragm. Its autofocus performance is great, and it has limited focus breathing, making it a worthwhile video tool as well. And it is incredibly sharp, despite the sub $1,000 price tag when full-priced. And right now, you can get it for cheaper than we’ve ever seen it. $475 for this lens is an absolute steal, so if you’ve been wanting an epic portrait lens, you will want to pick this one up.
More Rokinon and Samyang Prime Day deals
Lenses for Sony E mount
- Samyang SY12M-E-BK 12mm F2.0 Ultra Wide Angle Lens $220.15 (was $499.00)
- Rokinon 14mm F2.8 Full Frame Auto Focus Lens $424.15 (was $699.00)
- ROKINON AF 18mm F2.8 $279.65 (was $329.00)
- Rokinon 21mm T1.5 Compact High Speed Wide Angle Cine Lens $339.15 (was $599.00)
- Samyang 24mm F/2.8 Prime Fixed Auto Focus Wide Angle Lens $186.15 (was $399.00)
- Rokinon 35mm T1.9 Full Frame Cine Auto Focus Lens $454.30 (was $699.00)
- Rokinon 35mm f/2.8 Ultra Compact Wide Angle Lens $169.15 (was $399.00)
- Samyang 35mm F1.4 AF Series II Full Frame Wide Angle Auto Focus Lens $552.49 (was $849.00)
- Rokinon 50mm F1.4 Lens for Sony E Mount $279.00 (was $499.00)
- Samyang 75mm T1.9 Full Frame Cine Auto Focus Lens $553.01 (was $799.00)
Lenses for Fujifilm X mount
- Samyang AF 12mm f/2.0 Auto Focus APS-C Compact Ultra Wide Angle Lens $328.17 (was $549.00)
- Samyang SY300M-FX-BK 300mm F6.3 Mirror Lens $213.26 (was $349.00)
Lenses for Nikon F mount
- Samyang MK2 14mm F2.8 Weather Sealed Ultra Wide Angle Lens $279.00 (was $499.00)
For Nikon Z mount
- Samyang 14mm F2.8 Ultra Wide Angle Weather Sealed Lens $304.30 (was $499.00)
- Rokinon 85mm F1.4 Weather Sealed High Speed Telepoto Lens $254.96 (was $399.00)
Lenses for Canon EF mount
- Rokinon 14mm F2.8 Ultra Wide Angle Lens $175.25 (was $329.00)
- Rokinon AF 14mm F2.8 Weather Sealed Auto Focus Wide Angle Lens $449.65 (was $699.00)
- Samyang XP 35mm F1.2 High Speed Wide Angle Lens $629.92 (was $999.00)
- Rokinon Cine DS 50mm T1.5 Lens $339.15 (was $599.00)
- Samyang MK2 85mm F1.4 Weather Sealed Telephoto Lens $288.15 (was $399.00)
- Rokinon 135mm F2.0 ED UMC Telephoto Lens $381.65 (was $449.00)
Lenses for Canon RF mount
- Rokinon 24mm T1.5 Cine DSX High Speed Wide Angle Cine Lens $551.65 (was $649.00)
- Rokinon 50mm T1.5 High Speed Full Frame Cine DSX Lens $382.46 (was $449.95)
- Rokinon 85mm T1.5 High Speed Full Frame Cine DSX Lens $312.54 (was $369.00)