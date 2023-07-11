SHARE

The GoPro Hero 10 Black may be the previous generation, but for most, it’s the best buy. The main benefit of the newer Hero 11 is the flexibility for vertical videos, along with a very minor boost to still photo quality. If you aren’t worried about sharing videos on social media, and 23-megapixel photos are plenty for you, then the Hero 10 is the way to go. Even when full-priced, it’s cheaper than the new Hero 11. But during Amazon Prime Day, it’s 21 percent off, making it hard to pass up. Should you want one of the latest Hero 11 versions, you’re in luck. All three varieties are discounted right now as well.

GoPro Hero 10 Black Accessory Bundle – $299.99 (was $379.99)

As mentioned, the Hero 10 features a lot of the same specs and tech as the Hero 11. It offers up to 5.3K 60p video and 23-megapixel photos. And there is a large front and rear display to help frame your shots even when you’re in the middle of the action. This bundle deal comes with the Shorty (a mini extension pole + grip), a magnetic swivel clip, two rechargeable batteries, and a camera case to keep it all organized.

