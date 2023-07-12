Upgrade your office and editing space with these Prime Day deals
You can save on standing desks, printers, monitors, keyboards, lights, and more.
For better or worse, most of us spend more time in front of a computer than actually out shooting. So, it makes sense to make that space where you spend all your time as comfortable and pleasant as possible. This Amazon Prime day, you can take advantage of a range of office deals, from standing desks for a more ergonomic work setup to fancy lights for adding some ambiance to the room. Whether you are upgrading your current spot or finally establishing a little office space, you’ll find something below to make your work life more ideal.
FLEXISPOT Comhar Electric Standing Desk with Drawer $299.99 (was $499.99)
Flexispot
I used to be a standing desk hater. But after using one for a year, I can confidently say I am converted. Flexispot standing desks are some of the best out there, thanks to their powerful motors and stable build quality. This particular Flexispot electric standing desk offers four programmable heights and can transition from 28.3 to 47.6 inches so that you can tailor it to your comfort level. It can support up to 110 pounds and even features a drawer for organizing all those annoying chargers and dongles you likely have lying around.
More Prime Day office deals for sprucing up your editing life
Desks
- FLEXISPOT EP4 Classic Electric Standing Desk 63″x30″ $299.00 (was $499.99)
- FLEXISPOT Pro Bamboo 3 Stages Dual Motor Electric Standing Desk 48×24 Inches $319.99 (was $469.99)
- FLEXISPOT EC1 Height Adjustable Desk 55 x 28 inch $219.99 (was $299.99)
- FEZIBO Electric Standing Desk with Double Drawer, 40 x 24 Inch $239.99 (was $359.99)
- Monomi Electric Standing Desk, 55 x 28 inches $179.99 (was $239.97)
- BANTI L-Shaped Electric Standing Desk, 48 Inch $182.59 (was $246.99)
- Amazon Basics Rectangular Gaming Computer Desk With Storage $36.99 (was $78.40)
- BANTI L Shape Computer Desk with Storage Shelf $79.00 (was $107.99)
- Nnewvante Bamboo Writing Computer Desk 46″ $148.48 (was $185.60)
Office chairs
- Flash Furniture Kelista Office Chair $84.49 (was $241.00)
- SIHOO M18 Ergonomic Office Chair for Big and Tall People $149.99 (was $249.99)
- Hbada Home Office Desk Chair $109.99 (was $169.99)
- FLEXISPOT Ergonomic Office $139.30 (was $259.99)
- Razer Iskur Gaming Chair $399.99 (was $499.99)
Comfy furniture for multipurpose offices
- Vyfipt Futon Sofa Bed/Couch,Leather Memory Foam $238.16 (was $339.11)
- LifeStyle Solutions Harrington Loveseat, Dark Grey $218.00 (was $419.99)
- Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Arm Chair, Navy Blue $188.10 (was $379.99)
- LUE BONA Linen Accent Chair $127.48 (was $149.99)
- Comfort Stretch Comfy Velvet Swivel Accent Chair $276.78 (was $345.97)
Organization
- DEVAISE 5-Drawer Wood Dresser Chest $119.19 (was $148.99)
- HOMISSUE Bookcase $139.99 (was $169.99)
- HOMISSUE 5-Tier Bookshelf $127.99 (was $189.99)
- Anynice 6 Tier Industrial Ladder Pipe Shelf Bookcase $159.20 (was $199.00)
- DEVAISE 3-Drawer Slim Vertical File Cabinet $118.98 (was $139.99)
Mood setting devices
- Govee 32.8ft LED Strip Lights $99.99 (was $16.99)
- Smart RGB Floor Lamp $47.99 (was $89.99)
- Govee Floor Lamp, RGBIC Lyra Color Changing Corner Lamp $97.99 (was $149.99)
Monitors
- BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U Gaming Monitor 32″ $821.01 (was $1,099.99)
- BenQ PD2700Q Color Accurate Design Monitor 27″ $289.99 (was $349.99)
- SAMSUNG 32″ M80B 4K UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor $379.99 (was $497.00)
- SAMSUNG 27-Inch CF39 Series FHD 1080p Curved Computer Monitor $149.99 (was $219.99)
Printers
- HP Tango Smart Wireless Printer $79.00 (was $129.99)
- HP ENVY 6455e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer $119.99 (was $149.99)
- Epson EcoTank ET-3830 All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer $329.99 (was $399.99)
- Epson EcoTank ET-4800 Wireless All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer $239.99 (was $349.99)
- Canon G3200 All-In-One Wireless Supertank Printer $189.00 (was $229.99)
- Canon PIXMA G6020 All-in-One Supertank Wireless (Megatank) Printer $199.00 (was $299.99)
- Canon imageCLASS LBP122dw – Wireless, 2-Sided Laser Printer $69.99 (was $179.99)
Docks, hubs, chargers, & outlets
- Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock – 12-in-1 – Thunderbolt 4 Hub $224.99 (was $299.99)
- Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2 $59.99 (was $79.99)
- Satechi USB C Hub Multiport Adapter Pro Hub Max $64.99 (was $99.99)
- Satechi Aluminum Type-C Mobile Pro Hub Adapter $41.99 (was $59.99)
- Satechi 108W USB C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger $51.99 (was $74.99)
- Satechi Dual Smart Outlet with Real-Time Power Monitoring $15.25 (as $39.25)
Keyboards & mice
- Corsair K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard $179.99 (was $249.99)
- Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard $104.99 (was $119.99)
- Redragon M612 Predator RGB Gaming Mouse $15.99 (was $24.99)
- Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse $34.99 (was $79.99)
- Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse $29.99 (was $49.99)