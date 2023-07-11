We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Pelican cases are fantastic tools for photographers to have in their kits. If you need to travel, it’s the best way to ensure your gear stays safe, as they are completely watertight, fully crushproof, and relatively lightweight for the protection they provide. These epic cases rarely go on sale, but during Amazon Prime Day, many options are up to 20 percent off. These are Lightning Deals, so you won’t want to wait to buy them as they are likely to go fast.

If you have lots of shoots that require airplane travel, the 1510 case may become your best friend. It meets the FAA maximum carry-on size, so you don’t have to worry about checking it. But if you do need to check it, this rugged case is waterproof, crushproof, and dustproof, so you can trust that your gear will still be safe even with the most aggressive luggage handlers. And there are reinforced holes for using TSA-approved locks to keep your expensive equipment secure as well.

More Pelican Prime Day deals