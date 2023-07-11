We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re anything like us, you run out of storage for all your photos and videos quickly. Hard drives fill up fast, especially if you are diligent about keeping things backed up in multiple places. And although hard drive prices have come down significantly from what they were, if you are looking for large-capacity drives or fast, portable SSDs, they are still quite pricey. Luckily, shopping holidays like Amazon Prime Day result in very steep discounts on both desktop and portable drives, saving you significantly on storage.

A portable SSD is something that every photographer should have in their arsenal. It’s an easy way to keep files that you are currently working on backed up without bogging down your computer. This Samsung T7 shield is one of the best available, in large part thanks to its rugged IP65 rating. It also offers read and write speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 Mb/S, respectively, so it’s plenty fast enough to edit directly from the drive. There are smaller capacities of this drive, but the 4TB version is the only one with a Prime Day deal going.

The other key piece of keeping your work backed up is a massive desktop drive (or a few). While these hard disk drives are slower, they are much cheaper than SSDs, so you can get loads of storage for a lot less. It’s an ideal way to keep your entire library safely stored. And right now, you can get this Western Digital Elements Desktop Drive for 52 percent off. The 16TB should provide enough room for a while for all but the most voracious shooters, perhaps.

