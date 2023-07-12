We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve been itching for a new drone, the DJI Air 2S, which DJI released in 2021, is still one of our favorite drones. And right now, you can save 20 percent on this popular and highly capable drone for Amazon Prime Day when you opt for the Fly More Combo. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on this drone ever, so if you’ve been considering picking up a new aerial machine, now would be a great time to do so.

The Air 2S is one of the best drones for most people, especially those who are dedicated to improving their aerial photography. It features a one-inch sensor and is capable of 5.4K/30fps and 4K/60fps video. It’s stable and easy to fly and comes with a handful of intelligent flight modes to make things easier as you learn your way around the drone. If you are just getting started, the Fly More Combo is a fantastic combo even when full price. It comes with an ND filter set, spare controller control sticks, a gimbal protector, a shoulder bag, extra propellers, and extra batteries.

