Save $1,200 on the Razer Blade 17 Laptop for Prime Day
Pick up a powerful new editing machine for a shockingly low price.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
It’s no secret that laptops get pricey fast. That’s especially true for photographers and videographers who need high-end specs to handle all we throw at them. But this Amazon Prime Day, you can save 38 percent on the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop. If you’re in need of a new machine to work on, this is one you won’t want to pass up.
nike air max 97 womens
mens nike air max 90 sale
mens nike air max
new nike air max 2023
nike air max 98
nike air max sale mens
nike air max women
nike air max for sale womens
nike air max cb 94 release dates 2023
nike air max 97 white
nike air max for sale
nike air max sc men’s
nike air max terrascape 90 rattan
nike air max white
new nike air max 2023
nike air max women
nike air max for sale
nike air max kids
womens nike air max 270
nike air max 270
nike air max 270 womens
nike air max shoe
nike air maxes
nike air max 97 white
nike air max sc
nike air max womens
nike air max sc leather
cheap nike air max shoes
nike air max 270 womens sale
nike air max terrascape 90 on feet
nike air max 270
nike air max 270 mens sale
nike air max 90 sale
nike air max new
nike air max 97
new nike air max
mens nike air max 90 sale
nike air max plus
nike air max 90 futura
new nike air max
nike air max 90 womens
Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop $1,999.99 (was $3,199.99)
Razer
Gaming laptops make great editing computers because they are built with lots of power. This particular Razer laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 14-Core CPU for impressive performance even with programs like Premiere Pro or when using AI in Photoshop. It’s fitted with a 1 TB hard drive and 16GB of memory. And the 17-inch display is nice and large for when you don’t have access to a second monitor. This machine will keep you chugging through your edits with no issues, that’s for sure.