When shopping for lenses, you may not first think of Rokinon or Samyang. Many write them off as being far below brands like Nikon, Canon, or even Sigma. And while there are, certainly, some low-level lenses from Rokinon and Samyang, there are also some gems within its lineup that rival more expensive brands at a fraction of the price.
Rokinon and Samyang are the same company, just marketed differently to particular regions. It makes lenses for all major camera systems and sensor sizes. And while many of its offerings are manual focus only, they do also have a good selection of autofocus lenses. Just about every Rokinon and Samyang lens is on sale this Prime Day, so these already very affordable lenses are even more enticing. We’ve waded through the deals for you and have found some of the biggest savings on its best lenses.
Samyang SYIO35AF-E 35mm f/2.8 Ultra Compact Wide Angle Lens for Sony E Mount Full Frame, Black $169.15 (was $399)
35mm is a useful focal length that is good to have in your kit. This particular 35mm for Sony E mount is a pancake lens, meaning it is extremely compact. It weighs just 3 ounces and measures only 1.3 by 2.4 inches, so you’ll barely even notice it’s on your camera. It does have autofocus capabilities, which many will appreciate. The low profile and light weight make it an ideal choice for street and travel photography.
Rokinon Series II 85mm F1.4 Weather Sealed Telephoto Lens for Nikon with Bult-in AE Chip (SE85AE-N) $280.46 (was $399)
Nikon users will appreciate this deal on another classic focal length. This 85mm has a wide f/1.4 max aperture, allowing in plenty of light and resulting in some beautiful bokeh. It isn’t the sharpest at f/1.4, but stopped down a little and it gets nice and crisp. It has weathersealing as well as aperture de-click for video users.
Rokinon RK50M-M 50mm F1.2 AS UMC High Speed Lens for Canon (Black) $383.13 (was $599.00)
A prime 50mm is one of those lenses that every photographer should have in their arsenal of gear. And when it has a wide f/1.2 aperture it becomes an extremely versatile tool for a wide range of applications. Its sharp, produces beautiful bokeh, and lets in loads of light, making it especially ideal for portraits and wedding photography. The Canon version of this lens will cost you more than $1,000, so even when this Rokinon lens is full price, you are getting an amazing deal.
Additional Prime Day deals on Rokinon and Samyang lenses:
For Nikon:
- Samyang 14mm F2.8 Ultra Wide Angle Weather Sealed Lens for Nikon Z Mirrorless Cameras $339.15 (was $499.00)
- Rokinon 100mm F2.8 ED UMC Full Frame Telephoto Macro Lens with Built-in AE Chip for Nikon Digital SLR Cameras $381.65 (was $549.00)
- Rokinon 35mm F/1.4 AS UMC Wide Angle Lens for Nikon with Automatic Chip RK35MAF-N – Fixed $322.15 (was $599.99)
- Samyang Tilt-Shift SYTS24-N 24mm f/3.5 Tilt Shift lens for Nikon $594.15 (was $766.50)
- Rokinon FE8M-N 8mm F3.5 Fisheye Fixed Lens for Nikon (Black) $166.94 (was $199.00)
- Samyang SY50M-N Telephoto Fixed Prime 50mm F1.4 Lens for Nikon Digital SLR $296.65 (was $379.73)
- Samyang SY24MAF-N 24mm Wide Angle Lens with automatic chip for Nikon $381.65 (was $449.00)
For Canon:
- Rokinon 35mm f/1.4 Lens for Canon Cameras $323.77 (was $599.00)
- Rokinon Cine DS DS85M-C 85mm T1.5 AS IF UMC Full Frame Cine Lens for Canon EF $296.65 (was $499)
- Rokinon AE14M-C 14mm f/2.8-22 Ultra Wide Angle Lens with Built-In AE Chip for Canon EF Digital SLR,Black $294.75 (was $360.00)
- Rokinon Series II 85mm F1.4 Weather Sealed Telephoto Lens for Canon M, SE85-M $254.15 (was $299.00)
- Rokinon 135mm F2.0 ED UMC Telephoto Lens for Canon Digital SLR Cameras $385.68 (was $449.00)
- Rokinon TSL24M-C 24mm f/3.5 Tilt Shift Fixed Lens for Canon $551.65 (was $659.95)
For Sony:
- Rokinon AF 24mm f/2.8 Wide Angle Auto Focus Lens for Sony E-Mount, Black (IO24AF-E) $169.15 (was $399.00)
- Rokinon AF 35mm f/1.4 Auto Focus Wide Angle Full Frame Lens for Sony FE Mount, Black (IO3514-E) $424.15 (was $799.00)
- Rokinon 14mm F2.8 Full Frame Auto Focus Lens for Sony E-Mount, Black (IO14AF-E) $466.65 (was $849.00)
- Rokinon 12mm F2.0 NCS CS Ultra Wide Angle Lens Sony E-Mount (NEX) (Black) (RK12M-E) $211.40 (was $349.00)
- Rokinon 50mm F1.4 Lens for Sony E Mount $267.71 (was $309.00)
- Rokinon RK50M-E 50mm F1.2 AS UMC High Speed Lens for Sony (Black) $322.15 (was $379.00)
- Rokinon HD8M-NEX 8mm f/3.5 HD Fisheye Lens with Removable Hood for Sony E-Mount $169.15 (was $219.00)
For Fuji:
- Rokinon 16M-FX 16mm f/2.0 Aspherical Wide Fixed Angle Lens for Fuji X $249.93 (was $499.99)
- Rokinon 12mm F2.0 NCS CS Ultra Wide Angle Lens for Fuji X Mount Digital Cameras (Black) (RK12M-FX) – Fixed $217.34 (was $499)
- Rokinon 85M-FX 85mm F1.4 Ultra Wide Fixed Lens for Fujifilm X-Mount Cameras $203.96 (was $249.00)
- Rokinon 135mm F2.0 ED UMC Telephoto Lens for Fuji X Interchangeable Lens Cameras $398.65 (was $429.00)
- Rokinon RK21M-FX-SIL 21mm F1.4 ED AS UMC High Speed Wide Angle Lens for Fuji (Silver) $301.28 (was $345.00)
- Rokinon 100mm F2.8 ED UMC Full Frame Telephoto Macro Lens for Fuji X Interchangeable Lens Cameras $381.65 (was $499.00)
- Rokinon RK50M-FX 50mm F1.2 AS UMC High Speed Lens Lens for Fuji (Black) $339.15 (was $405.79)
For Pentax:
- Samyang 135mm f/2.0 ED UMC Telephoto Lens for Pentax Digital SLR Cameras $394.78 (was $465.54)
- Samyang SY14M-P 14mm F2.8 Ultra Wide Angle Lens for Pentax $228.65 (was $269.00)
- Samyang SY85M-P 85mm F1.4 Lens for Pentax , Black $211.65 (was $249.00)
- Rokinon 16M-P 16mm f/2.0 Aspherical Wide Angle Lens for Pentax KAF Cameras,Black $297.46 (was $350.67)
- Samyang 100mm F2.8 ED UMC Full Frame Telephoto Macro Lens for Pentax Digital SLR Cameras $223.99 (was $479.00)
For Micro Four Thirds:
- Rokinon 24mm T1.5 Cine DSX High Speed Wide Angle Cine Lens for MFT $509.15 (was $699.00)
- Rokinon 12mm F2.0 NCS CS Ultra Wide Angle Fixed Lens for Olympus and Panasonic Micro 4/3 (MFT) Mount Digital Cameras (Black) (RK12M-MFT) $211.65 (was $299.00)
- Rokinon DS50M-MFT Cine DS 50 mm T1.5 AS IF UMC Full Frame Cine Lens for Olympus & Panasonic Micro Four Thirds $322.96 (was $399.00)
- Rokinon 85M-MFT 85mm F1.4 Ultra Wide Lens for Micro Four-Thirds Mount Fixed Lens for Olympus/Panasonic Micro 4/3 Cameras $220.15 (was $259.00)
- Rokinon Xeen XN35-MFT 35mm T1.5 Professional Cine Lens for Micro Four Thirds Interchangeable Lens Cameras (Black) $1571.65 (was $1795.00)