When shopping for lenses, you may not first think of Rokinon or Samyang. Many write them off as being far below brands like Nikon, Canon, or even Sigma. And while there are, certainly, some low-level lenses from Rokinon and Samyang, there are also some gems within its lineup that rival more expensive brands at a fraction of the price.

Rokinon and Samyang are the same company, just marketed differently to particular regions. It makes lenses for all major camera systems and sensor sizes. And while many of its offerings are manual focus only, they do also have a good selection of autofocus lenses. Just about every Rokinon and Samyang lens is on sale this Prime Day, so these already very affordable lenses are even more enticing. We’ve waded through the deals for you and have found some of the biggest savings on its best lenses.

Samyang SYIO35AF-E 35mm f/2.8 Ultra Compact Wide Angle Lens for Sony E Mount Full Frame, Black $169.15 (was $399)

This Samyang 35mm for Sony E mount is a great buy on Prime Day.

Samyang

Check Price

35mm is a useful focal length that is good to have in your kit. This particular 35mm for Sony E mount is a pancake lens, meaning it is extremely compact. It weighs just 3 ounces and measures only 1.3 by 2.4 inches, so you’ll barely even notice it’s on your camera. It does have autofocus capabilities, which many will appreciate. The low profile and light weight make it an ideal choice for street and travel photography.

Rokinon Series II 85mm F1.4 Weather Sealed Telephoto Lens for Nikon with Bult-in AE Chip (SE85AE-N) $280.46 (was $399)

This Rokinon 85mm for Nikon is a great buy this Prime Day.

Rokinon

Check Price

Nikon users will appreciate this deal on another classic focal length. This 85mm has a wide f/1.4 max aperture, allowing in plenty of light and resulting in some beautiful bokeh. It isn’t the sharpest at f/1.4, but stopped down a little and it gets nice and crisp. It has weathersealing as well as aperture de-click for video users. 

Rokinon RK50M-M 50mm F1.2 AS UMC High Speed Lens for Canon (Black) $383.13 (was $599.00)

This 50mm f/1.2 Rokinon lens is a great buy on Prime Day.

Rokinon

Check Price

A prime 50mm is one of those lenses that every photographer should have in their arsenal of gear. And when it has a wide f/1.2 aperture it becomes an extremely versatile tool for a wide range of applications. Its sharp, produces beautiful bokeh, and lets in loads of light, making it especially ideal for portraits and wedding photography. The Canon version of this lens will cost you more than $1,000, so even when this Rokinon lens is full price, you are getting an amazing deal.

Additional Prime Day deals on Rokinon and Samyang lenses:

For Nikon:

For Canon:

For Sony:

For Fuji:

For Pentax:

For Micro Four Thirds:

