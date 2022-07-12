Drones are excellent devices for a wide spectrum of purposes, from entertainment and content creation to surveying and public safety. And though they used to be either extremely cheap and nearly impossible to fly or exorbitantly expensive (and also challenging to fly), drone technology has drastically improved and become more approachable. Drones are now easier to fly–even the cheap kids’ ones–and are more affordable.

As drones have continued to improve, camera drones have become more common. Cameras are not just useful for creating beautiful aerial photos and videos but can also make flying easier. They allow you to see what is around your drone in real-time, which is especially useful with drones that have a far range. These Prime Day deals on camera drones will help you save some money while getting your taste of drone life.

Within the drone industry, DJI is one of the best brands available. It makes drones for just about every type of user, from novices to experienced professionals. The Mini 2 falls in the beginner category of DJI’s drones. This is, in part, because it weighs just 249 grams, just barely falling under the FAA’s 250-gram and up registration requirement.

The camera features a 12 megapixel 1/2.3″ CMOS sensor built within a 3-axis gimbal for smooth, quality footage. And it’s stable in flight, even with some wind, so if you are new to flying, you can worry less about crashing. The Fly More Combo comes with extra batteries and propellers to keep you flying longer and a carrying case to keep all your drone gear organized.

Memory card for drones: Lexar 256GB Micro SD Card $32.79 (was $40.99)

If you want to use your drone to take photos or videos, you will also need a microSD card. Luckily, many of these are also on sale this Prime Day, so it’s a good time to stock up if you need to. This Lexar card offers 256GB of storage, so you can take long videos and lots of photos without needing to bring the drone back down to swap cards. It supports 4K video and can record up to 12 hours at that quality. It’s also very durable, so if you crash your drone, the card will be just fine, allowing you to use that epic footage of the collision.

Additional drone deals

Though the DJI Mini 2 is a great drone, the price puts it out of reach for many. Not everyone can–or wants to–drop so much cash on what is essentially a fancy toy. It also may not be the best option for younger drone pilots since that’s a big investment to risk crashing soon after lift-off.

Luckily, as drone technology has improved and become more approachable, lots of other drone companies have popped up to provide more affordable options. Some of the options below even have advanced features only found on the more expensive DJI drones, such as Follow Me Mode, the ability to set waypoints, and gesture control. If you are looking to get a drone but don’t want to break the bank, the options below are also offering solid deals this Prime Day.

More Amazon Prime Day deals