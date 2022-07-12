Without a solid monitor on which to edit, all your fancy camera gear isn’t worth much. You need accurate color and plenty of detail in order to get the most out of your photos, videos, and whatever else you’re making. For Prime Day 2022, Amazon has dropped the prices on a variety of monitors across the spectrum of uses and prices. While some monitors obviously offer more photography-friendly features, others offer more general performance good for everyday use.

ViewSonic VP2756-2K 27 Inch Premium IPS 1440p Ergonomic Monitor $299 (Was $367)

This is one of the best deals you’ll find on this list. It’s a 27-inch, 1440p monitor with Viewsonic’s built-in color accuracy tech, which comes pre-calibrated from the factory. It’s not the biggest or highest resolution monitor you’ll find, but it strikes a really excellent balance of price and features that serve creatives well. I use this monitor regularly and this is considerably less than I paid for mine just last year.

ViewSonic VP3256-4K 32 Inch Premium IPS 4K Ergonomic Monitor $549 (was $679)

If you’re looking for an upgraded model, this is one of the top-end models in the Prime Day selections. It’s a 32-inch IPS panel with 4K resolution. Like the cheaper version above, it comes with Viewsonic’s color accuracy tech and gets a calibration straight from the factory. This screen is big enough and has enough pixels that it may be able to replace your current dual-monitor setup, especially if it has been a while since you upgraded.

