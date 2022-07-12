The best monitor deals for Prime Day 2022
Save money on monitors meant for creative work.
Without a solid monitor on which to edit, all your fancy camera gear isn’t worth much. You need accurate color and plenty of detail in order to get the most out of your photos, videos, and whatever else you’re making. For Prime Day 2022, Amazon has dropped the prices on a variety of monitors across the spectrum of uses and prices. While some monitors obviously offer more photography-friendly features, others offer more general performance good for everyday use.
Prime Day deals change regularly, so if you’re looking for a specific monitor, keep checking back throughout the 12th and 13th to see what’s new.
ViewSonic VP2756-2K 27 Inch Premium IPS 1440p Ergonomic Monitor $299 (Was $367)
This is one of the best deals you’ll find on this list. It’s a 27-inch, 1440p monitor with Viewsonic’s built-in color accuracy tech, which comes pre-calibrated from the factory. It’s not the biggest or highest resolution monitor you’ll find, but it strikes a really excellent balance of price and features that serve creatives well. I use this monitor regularly and this is considerably less than I paid for mine just last year.
ViewSonic VP3256-4K 32 Inch Premium IPS 4K Ergonomic Monitor $549 (was $679)
If you’re looking for an upgraded model, this is one of the top-end models in the Prime Day selections. It’s a 32-inch IPS panel with 4K resolution. Like the cheaper version above, it comes with Viewsonic’s color accuracy tech and gets a calibration straight from the factory. This screen is big enough and has enough pixels that it may be able to replace your current dual-monitor setup, especially if it has been a while since you upgraded.
More monitor deals
- AOC CU32V3 32″ Super-Curved 4K UHD monitor $311 (was $349)
- AOC CU34G2X 34″ Curved Frameless Immersive Gaming Monitor $367 (was $459)
- AOC C24G1A 24″ Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor $147 (was $189)
- ViewSonic VA1655 15.6 Inch 1080p Portable IPS Monitor with Mobile Ergonomics $149 (was $229)
- ViewSonic VA2759-SMH 27 Inch IPS 1080p LED Monitor $170 (was $229)
- ViewSonic VA2247-MH 22 Inch Full HD 1080p Monitor $119 (was $129)
- ViewSonic OMNI VX2768-2KPC-MHD 27 Inch Curved 1440p 1ms 144Hz Gaming Monitor $249 (was $309)
- ViewSonic OMNI VX2718-2KPC-MHD 27 Inch Curved 1440p 1ms 165Hz Gaming Monitor $209 (was $229)
- ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC 27 Inch Curved 1440p 1ms 165Hz Gaming Monitor $299 (was $324)
- ViewSonic VP2756-4K 27 Inch Premium IPS 4K Ergonomic Monitor $379 (was $429)
- Acer EI322QUR Pbmiippx 31.5″ 1500R Curved WQHD 2560 x 1440 Gaming Monitor $269 (was $299)
- LG 29WN600-W 29″ 21:9 UltraWide WFHD IPS HDR10 Monitor $189 (was $229)
- LG 24GL600F-B UltraGear Gaming Monitor 24″ FHD monitor $149 (was $199)