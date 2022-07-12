If you’ve been on the internet at all today, then you probably already know that Amazon Prime Day is in full swing. And while there are tons of bad deals out there on crock pots and dog Halloween costumes, you can also save some cash on serious camera gear if you know where to look. Sony has cut prices on some of its popular cameras and lenses.

Of course, Sony has already introduced the A7 IV, but this is a great deal on the still-excellent A7 III. It offers a 24.2-megapixel sensor, which strikes a nice balance between speed, efficiency, and resolution. This camera only came out in 2018, so it still has tons of life left in it. It’s a great entry point for the Sony A-series full-frame mirrorless cameras or could even be a great backup for pros.

A $2,000 lens still isn’t cheap, but this is an essential piece of kit for working shooters. It’s also one of the most versatile lenses a photographer can keep in their bag. This is part of the GM line, so it’s super-sharp even when shooting wide open. It offers Sony’s most advanced coatings to fight ghosting and flare. This is pro gear at a very decent discount.

