Memory cards are one of those essential items for photographers that it doesn’t hurt to stock up on, especially when they go on sale. Though quality memory cards are durable things, they still degrade and eventually fail. Like any piece of technology, they age and become less reliable. It’s always a good idea to get fresh cards to replace older ones to prevent a catastrophic situation where your entire shoot gets lost thanks to an old, worn-out card.

This Prime Day, three main memory card players are offering deals for you to take advantage of: Lexar, PNY, and SanDisk. All three companies are known for the durability and quality of their products and have different ranges of memory cards intended for diverse types of content and budget. The significance of these deals varies, but we’ve found some of the best ones to help you build up your stash of cards.

Many devices still rely on classic SDXC cards, so they are good to have on hand. UHS-II cards are faster than UHS-I, so if you work with video or want to take advantage of fast burst speeds on your camera, you will want something from this class. This PNY option has a large amount of storage with 300 MB/s of read speed and 280 MB/s of write speed, so your card can keep up with what your camera is capable of.

CFExpress cards are the new kid on the block for memory cards, and they are pricey as a result. However, with the high price, you get lightning-fast speeds and excellent durability. While 17% off isn’t the most significant sale, it will save you some money as you build out your memory card stash with this newer type. Plus, at 512GB, this card is massive, making it especially ideal for cameras that produce large files or video shooters.

Other notable memory card deals:

Lexar:

PNY:

SanDisk:

Samsung:

More Amazon Prime Day deals