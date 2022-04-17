Last week, we introduced our first weekly theme for Photos of the Day, architecture and cityscapes. You blew us away with your amazing submissions and showed you’re ready to rise to the challenge. So, here’s this week’s theme with a nod to Earth Day.

This week’s theme

In honor of Earth Day, we’re looking for Photos of the Day that revolve around the (unofficial) elements: earth, wind, fire, and water. Show us images that celebrate the planet’s beauty—or that pack a punch in the conversation about global climate change. Mountains, beaches, deserts, raging storms, tranquil waters—all (and more) are welcome.

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or (NEW!) Facebook group. There are no limits on how many images you can enter, but be sure to tag/upload only your very best shots. If you choose to join our new Facebook group, please agree to the group rules and answer our easy questions. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

For more info on Photos of the Day, including the official rules, head here.