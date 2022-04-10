Since bringing back Photos of the Day in January, the PopPhoto team has thoroughly enjoyed combing through your submissions—each week, you consistently wow us with your fantastic work! But now it’s time to shake things up a bit and challenge you, our dear readers, to see and capture the world a little differently.

Weekly themed challenges

Starting this week, we will be announcing a theme for each future Photos of the Day gallery. Our readers’ galleries run every Friday, so we’ll announce the theme the Sunday before. The goal is to help you get out of your comfort zone and make something new!

This week’s theme

Related: How to create striking abstract architectural photography

For our first themed challenge, we’re searching for photographs that fall into the bucket of architecture and cityscapes. From an urban metropolis to an imposing castle in the countryside, show us your best photographs of city life and/or buildings. We want to see those scenes that stop you in your tracks, make you look up, and say “wow.”

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool. There are no limits on how many images you can enter, but be sure to tag/upload only your very best shots.

We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

For more info on Photos of the Day, including the official rules, head here.