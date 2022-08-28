We’re turning over a new leaf. Fall is on the way. And as we segue into cooler temps and a new season, the editors at PopPhoto are throwing this week’s theme out the window. Instead, we want to see images that capture your favorite subject.

This week’s theme

For this week’s Photo of the Day challenge, show us what you most enjoy photographing—we’re open to anything you’ve got! Maybe it’s landscapes and wildlife you enjoy capturing. Perhaps you’re a budding sartorialist snapping the latest fashion. Or maybe it’s delicious food, exotic travel, stunning architecture, or something else entirely. We’d even love to see your long-term passion projects.

Whatever your photographic muse, pick your poison and submit your best shots.

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or Facebook group. If joining the Facebook group, please answer the membership questions and agree to the group rules.

Please limit your entries to no more than three per platform. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

For more info on Photos of the Day, including the official rules, head here.