Maybe your photography gear is getting older, but it sure is hard to take a photo without it, so you’re hanging on to it. New gear is expensive, and it can be tough to bite the bullet and make the purchase. So when we find good deals on cameras and other pieces of photography equipment, we like to share the knowledge. These are some of our favorite camera deals across most brands available right now.

Canon deals

If you’ve been a Canon person since the days of DSLRs, you don’t need to start from scratch with lenses after upgrading to a mirrorless camera. With an adapter, you can use Canon’s EF and EF-S lenses on its new R bodies, saving you loads of money. This adapter enables full autofocus and image stabilization capabilities. You’ll be able to use your lenses without limitations. And it provides a programmable control ring on the adapter so you can change settings like ISO or aperture.

A quality 50mm prime is something that everyone should have in their arsenal. And Canon’s RF 50mm F 1.2L USM Lens is a true beauty of a lens. It offers an extremely bright f/1.2 aperture, making it a fantastic tool for low-light situations like wedding receptions. It also results in beautifully shallow depth of field when you want it. And it’s incredibly sharp, providing superb results. It is an expensive lens, though, so when this Canon lens is even slightly on sale, it’s a good time to snatch one up.

Sony camera deals

Sony introduced the a7II in 2014, so it is getting up there in years. However, it is still a worthy purchase, especially for beginners wanting a full-frame camera at a more approachable price. It offers 5-axis image stabilization, impressive autofocus, and a 24.3-megapixel sensor. This kit comes with Sony’s 28-70mm lens, a great choice for a beginner lens.

Nikon camera deals

It’s more than two years old, but Nikon’s Z5 is still a great entry-level full-frame camera. While it does offer 4K30p video (which is heavily cropped), the camera is best suited for stills shooters. Nikon built the Z5 around a 24.3-megapixel sensor and EXPEED 6 image processor, which offers excellent image quality. The body is well-designed with great handling, and it’s weather-sealed. This kit comes with the highly versatile 24-70mm and is discounted enough to essentially give you half off the lens.

Nikon’s Z9 is an impressive camera, so much so that we picked it as the Camera of the year in our 2022 Pop Awards. It’s a monster of a camera with a 45.7-megapixel sensor, 20 fps burst shooting, and 8K video. While it’s by no means a cheap camera, it is more affordable than we would have anticipated, given the impressive performance and tech. This deal may not look like much, but it saves you some money on the included FTZ II Mount Adapter. The adapter allows you to use your Nikon F-Mount glass on your new Z9, meaning you don’t have to invest in new glass right off the bat.

Fujifilm camera deals

Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 is a fun little instant camera. It’s great for parties, vacations, or just as a unique family camera. The camera spits out tiny two-by-three-inch instant photos, giving you a physical copy of your image right away. It’s a unique experience that is fun for all sorts of people, from kids to experienced photographers. This isn’t the best camera deal, but it will save you some money on an entertaining piece of equipment.

OM Digital Solutions camera deals

The OM-1 was another one of our picks in the 2022 Pop Awards. This camera was the first from the newly rebranded OM Digital Solutions Corp and highlighted its refocus on adventure photographers. The OM-1 is the most rugged interchangeable lens camera you can buy, with an IP53 rating and the ability to function down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit. It also offers up to 120 fps and 4K60p video, making it a fantastic choice for action in the backcountry.

