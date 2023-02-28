We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Canon has been one of the top camera equipment companies for a very long time. It’s well known for making both high-end, professional-level, and beginner-friendly gear. And it makes tools for still photographers and videographers alike. The company has slight deals on its equipment fairly frequently, especially bundled kits and older goods. But it’s professional-level or new equipment goes on sale less frequently, and big discounts are pretty rare as well. We’ve scoured the deals for you, so you can easily see what Canon camera deals are currently going on.

Canon deals

A good 24-70mm lens is an essential part of any photographer’s kit, and Canon’s RF mount version is one of the best available. It is a true pro-level lens with a rugged build, fast autofocus, and five stops of image stabilization. It’s a fantastic lens for wedding or portrait photographers looking for the versatility of a standard zoom lens.

Canon’s R5 is a powerhouse of a camera, even though it was released nearly three years ago. It features a 45-megapixel sensor and DIGIC X image processor, resulting in 20 fps even at full resolution. And it’s capable of 8K30p raw video and 4K120 10-Bit internal video, making this a professional-level hybrid camera.

Although Canon is steadily releasing lenses for its mirrorless cameras, those with EF-mount lenses—either from Canon or third-party lens companies— may want the ability to use them on their mirrorless cameras. This adapter enables you to use any EF-mount lens on RF-mount cameras, saving you money if you have switched from DSLR to mirrorless. It also may help fill in the gaps in terms of focal length options, since there aren’t many third-party offerings for RF-mount as of yet.

More Canon deals

Canon camera deals

Canon lens deals