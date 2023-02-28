Canon camera and lens deals to shop right now
We've scoured the internet to save you money on Canon equipment.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Canon has been one of the top camera equipment companies for a very long time. It’s well known for making both high-end, professional-level, and beginner-friendly gear. And it makes tools for still photographers and videographers alike. The company has slight deals on its equipment fairly frequently, especially bundled kits and older goods. But it’s professional-level or new equipment goes on sale less frequently, and big discounts are pretty rare as well. We’ve scoured the deals for you, so you can easily see what Canon camera deals are currently going on.
Canon deals
Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8 L $2,199.00 (was $2,399.00)
A good 24-70mm lens is an essential part of any photographer’s kit, and Canon’s RF mount version is one of the best available. It is a true pro-level lens with a rugged build, fast autofocus, and five stops of image stabilization. It’s a fantastic lens for wedding or portrait photographers looking for the versatility of a standard zoom lens.
Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera $3,499.00 (was $3,899.00)
Canon’s R5 is a powerhouse of a camera, even though it was released nearly three years ago. It features a 45-megapixel sensor and DIGIC X image processor, resulting in 20 fps even at full resolution. And it’s capable of 8K30p raw video and 4K120 10-Bit internal video, making this a professional-level hybrid camera.
Canon Mount Adapter EF – EOS R $149.00 (was $199.99)
Although Canon is steadily releasing lenses for its mirrorless cameras, those with EF-mount lenses—either from Canon or third-party lens companies— may want the ability to use them on their mirrorless cameras. This adapter enables you to use any EF-mount lens on RF-mount cameras, saving you money if you have switched from DSLR to mirrorless. It also may help fill in the gaps in terms of focal length options, since there aren’t many third-party offerings for RF-mount as of yet.
More Canon deals
Canon camera deals
- Canon EOS R RF24-105mm F4-7.1 is STM Lens Kit $1,699.00 (was $2,099.00)
- Canon EOS R $1,399.00 (was $1,799.00)
- Canon EOS R10 (Body Only) $879.00 (was $979.99)
- Canon EOS R5 C $4,399.00 (was $4,799.00)
- Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body $2,099.00 (was $2,299.00)
- Canon EOS R3 $5,599.00 (was $5,999.00)
Canon lens deals
- Canon RF50mm F 1.2L USM Lens $2,099.00 (was $2,299.00)
- Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens $99.00 (was $125.99)
- Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L IS USM Macro Lens $1,099.00 (was $1,299.00)
- Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L is II USM Lens $2,199.00 (was $2,399.00)
- Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8 L is USM Lens $2,599.00 (was $2,799.00)
- Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM Lens $2,599.00 (was $2,799.00)
- Canon Rf 15-35mm F2.8 L is USM $2,099.00 (was $2,399.00)
- Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L is USM Super-Telephoto Lens $2,699.00 (was $2,899.00)
- Canon RF 85mm F2 Macro is STM $549.00 (was $599.99)
- Canon RF100mm F2.8 L Macro is USM $1,199.00 (was $1,399.00)
- Canon RF50mm F1.8 STM $159.00 (was $199.99)
- Canon RF16mm F2.8 STM $279.00 (was $299.99)
- Canon RF24mm F1.8 Macro is STM Lens $549.00 (was $599.99)
- Canon RF15-30mm F4.5-6.3 is STM Lens $499.00 (was $549.99)
- Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM Lens $2,899.00 (was $3,099.00)