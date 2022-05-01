Last week, the legendary Polaroid SX-70 Land Camera celebrated its 50th birthday. Debuting in 1972, the camera represented instant photography at its finest—and it remains well-loved to this day, with a cult following.

To celebrate the Land Camera’s anniversary, this week’s Photos of the Day theme is an ode to all things instant, so prepare to put a retro spin on your submissions!

This week’s theme

We want to see your best shots made on instant film. Whether you’re team Instax or team Polaroid; square, rectangle, mini, or 4×5, show us shots of whatever makes you happy! After all, instant film is all about fun.

Maybe fun for you is heading to the racetrack to shoot a Formula Drift event, or maybe it’s shooting a rare, nearly extinct instant format. Whatever it is, we encourage you to embrace the spontaneity and imperfections of instant film and get creative.

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or (NEW!) Facebook group. There are no limits on how many images you can enter, but be sure to tag/upload only your very best shots. If you choose to join our new Facebook group, please agree to the group rules and answer our easy questions. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

