Micro Four Thirds system users will soon have a new 180mm equivalent, image-stabilized macro lens to consider for their arsenal. The forthcoming OM Digital Solutions M.Zuiko 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS was just unveiled on the brand’s lens roadmap. Part of OM Digital’s prestigious”Pro” line, it joins other highly-capable, tough-built glass like the M. Zuiko 300mm f/4.0 IS Pro and the M. Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 Pro, to name two favorites.

Wait, what happened to Olympus?

Olympus Corporation still exists but its imaging division was sold off a few years back to the newly minted OM Digital Solutions, who seemingly got right to work (or rather, continued working) on new Micro Four Thirds products. This year alone, OM Digital has rolled out a new flagship camera in the OM System OM-1, along with the impressive new 20mm f/1.4 Pro lens.

Who’s the 90mm macro for?

OM Digital Solutions recently released an updated lens roadmap featuring the new lens. OM Digital Solutions

According to OM Digital Solutions, the new 90mm features an 180mm equivalent field of view with an impressive 4x maximum image magnification. This will allow users to make tiny subjects appear larger than life. The 90mm is also the brand’s furthest reaching and only Pro-series macro.

Rated IP53 against dust and moisture, the OM Digital 90mm macro should also be supremely well protected from the elements, potentially making it a fantastic option for close-up photographers working in the field. Insect and nature photographers in particular might benefit from its tough-built, image-stabilized design.

When can I buy an OM Digital’s new lens & what will it cost?

The new OM Digital 90mm macro should be available “sometime” in 2023, for a yet-to-be-announced price. We will update this story as soon as we know more.