It’s no secret that Leica loves its limited edition releases, and that’s especially true of its popular full-frame compact Q2 camera. Only a few months ago, it dropped the Leica Q2 “Dawn” by Seal, and just over a year ago, it released the Leica Q2 ‘007’ edition. This time, Leica has teamed up–for the second time–with the popular watch and horology site, Hodinkee.

The first collaboration between Leica and Hodinkee dates back to 2019 when the pair released the M10-P “Ghost Edition” for Hodinkee. That design went so well that it is releasing a “Ghost” version of the Q2. Hodinkee explained that the light coloring refers to the “ghostly faded bezels of some of our favorite well-loved dive watches.” But you don’t have to be a watch enthusiast to appreciate the beautifully sleek styling of this special edition Q2.

The Leica Q2 “Ghost” by Hodinkee features gray leather and a light gray lens and body. Leica

Leica Q2 “Ghost” by Hodinkee styling

Leica cameras are traditionally black with the signature red Leica dot. But this limited edition flips that on its head but a light colorway. It still uses the same magnesium alloy body as the standard Q2, but it is painted a light gray and wrapped in smooth gray leather. And the leather features a special coating to protect it from the elements. You won’t need to worry about babying this thing too much if you don’t care about maintaining collector-worthy condition.

The back of the Leica Q2 “Ghost” by Hodinkee features an engraving for the limited edition. Leica

The lens has been coated with an anodized silver finish, which Hodinkee says references the “steel case of a sturdy dive watch.” In order to keep a full monochromatic palette, the classic red Leica logo is nowhere to be found. Instead, Leica’s vintage signature is on the top plate of the camera. The camera also features a silver aluminum thumb grip and a gray rope strap. For collector purposes, there is a subtle “GHOST SET BY HODINKEE” engraving above the display, with the specific limited edition number of the set below.

Leica Q2 “Ghost” camera specifications

Leica

Behind the light, monochrome finishes, the Leica Q2 “Ghost” is a typical Q2 camera. It is built around a 47.3-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and Maestro II image processor. It provides 13 stops of dynamic range and overall good noise handling at higher ISOs.

The lens is a wide-angle prime Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH. The wide f/1.7 aperture makes this great in low-light conditions, and the lens provides sharp, detailed results. It also has fast, accurate, and reliable autofocus.

Pricing & availability

Leica

The Leica Q2 “Ghost” Set by Hodinkee is available for purchase now, exclusively at Hodinkee, for $5,995. The set includes the special engravings, a silvered aluminum thumb grip, and a gray rope strap. If you want the camera only, there will be 2,000 Leica Q2 “Ghost” by Hodinkee cameras available starting on December 8th at Leica stores and on Leica’s website, as well as authorized dealers.