The Leica Q2 is one of the brand’s best-selling cameras. It’s easy to see why, with its fixed 27mm f/1.2 lens, rugged design, and full-frame image quality, it’s a great companion to take anywhere. Since its launch in 2019, there have been a number of limited edition variations, most recently the Leica Q2 “007” model and the Leica Q2 Monochrom “Reporter” edition (which I personally love). Now the Wetzlar brand is back with another fresh variant; we present to you, the Leica Q2 “Dawn” by Seal.

Kissed by a Rose & bitten by the shutterbug

The rear sports Seal’s signature and the model number out of 500. Leica

Seal, the British singer best known for his soulful, 90s smash hit, Kissed by a Rose, is apparently a big fan of photography. Meanwhile, the folks at Leica haven’t been shy about their passion for rock and roll. The brand has previously teamed up with Lenny Kravitz on several models, and even put out a model honoring the late music photographer, Jim Marshall. Which is to say, this mashup feels natural.

Leica Q2 ‘Dawn’ by Seal: camera details

Each camera is wrapped in a unique woven fabric design. Leica

So what makes the Seal camera special? The body itself is wrapped in a cool-looking “iridescent” woven fabric, sourced from the traditional Japanese brand, Hosoo. Leica says the fabric is a “milestone in the art of weaving, with an innovative process using black thread (93% polyester) and gold-colored Japanese paper (7% washi).” No word on how it feels in hand but each model appears to have a completely unique design.

The only other details that set the Q2 Seal edition apart from the standard model are the artist’s signature and the edition number engraved on the back, beneath glass of the LCD. Other than that, this camera is just like any other Q2.

Leica Q2 ‘Dawn’ by Seal: other accessories

Hand-written Seal lyrics adorn the strap. Leica

But wait, there’s more! In addition to the camera itself, the Q2 Seal edition comes with a rather nice-looking, limited-edition black rope strap with leather accents. Details on the strap include the hand-written lyrics, “You became the light on the dark side of me,” from the aforementioned smash it. The Leica logo is also embossed onto the leather. No word on whether Seal himself handwrote the lyrics 500 times over. We’re guessing, no.

The package also includes a scarf designed by the multimedia artist Annina Roescheisen and manufactured by the NYC fashion brand rag & bone. It’s certainly not my cup of tea, but hey, to each their own.

The scarf also features Seal lyrics. Leica

Price & availability

While some Leica limited edition releases come with dizzying price tags, looking at you Leica Q2 007 edition, the Dawn by Seal edition is only $200 more than the standard model. And considering it comes with a lovely rope strap and designer scarf, that’s not too bad!

Priced at $5,995.00, only 500 Leica Q2 Seal models will be made and sold. Presently, the camera is out of stock on the Leica website, but you can signup to be notified upon its return. We seriously doubt all 500 are already accounted for.