The news of the Canon EOS R7 is barely out of the bag, but according to its manufacturer, getting your hands on one is likely to prove a challenge for the foreseeable future, despite the fact that the camera is still a couple of weeks from its initially scheduled ship date. Alongside the simultaneously-launched Canon EOS R10, the two represent the company’s first EOS R-series models to use APS-C-sized sensors.

Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues that have impacted the industry, Canon Japan has tracked which of its products are in short supply to keep its home-market customers up to date. Its latest update went live earlier this week, and the EOS R7 is now one of three camera models that are included on the list.

Your wait will likely vary depending on where you live

A spiritual successor to the EOS 7D-series, the EOS R7 is the higher-end model of the pair and should be a speedy and capable all-rounder. When it launched last week, though, Canon USA was pretty vague with its availability information. It’s already accepting preorders but has only stated that the camera is expected to arrive in late 2022.

However, in some markets, including Japan, availability was initially forecast for this month. Canon Japan’s updated note advises customers that it will continue to ship products as quickly as they can be built. While some photographers who preordered quickly will likely see their cameras soon, it seems many more will now face an indeterminate wait.

Other models are in short supply too, but not (yet) the EOS R10

The EOS R7 joins both the full-frame EOS R3 and EOS R5 C models, which were already in short supply, as well as four L-series lens models, the RF 14-35mm f/4 L, RF 400mm f/2.8 L, RF 800mm f/5.6 L, and RF 1200mm f/8 L. So, too, are a couple of hot shoe covers, proving it’s not just high-tech gadgetry facing delays but even relatively simple molded plastic parts.

While it has been reported elsewhere that the EOS R10 has also been placed on the list, it wasn’t included at the time we checked Canon Japan’s site. This suggests either that its inclusion was an error or that its supply issues have been swiftly resolved. Either way, it seems you can expect to get your hands on the lower-end model sooner than its pricier sibling.