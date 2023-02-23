Sigma has announced that it is finally launching interchangeable lenses for Nikon’s Z-mount mirrorless cameras. The launch includes three f/1.4 prime lenses in the company’s Contemporary line for APS-C cameras: 16mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary, 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary, and 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary. All three are already available for Sony E-mount, Canon EF-M mount, FUJIFILM X Mount, Micro Four Thirds mount, and L-Mount. In fact, it was almost exactly a year ago that Sigma announced these same three lenses for X mount. The Sigma lenses for Nikon Z-mount are exactly the same as the ones for the other mounts, other than support for Nikon Z-mount.

Who are they for?

Sigma designed these three lenses for APS-C Z-mount cameras, such as the Z30, Z50, or Zfc. The 16mm, 30mm, and 56mm lenses will offer full-frame equivalent fields of view of 24mm, 45mm, and 84mm, respectively. That provides Nikon APS-C mirrorless users with a wide-angle, normal, and telephoto prime lens. It’s a well-rounded set if someone gets all three.

All three Sigma lenses for Nikon Z-mount also offer a fast f/1.4 aperture. This makes them better in low-light conditions, such as when photographing weddings, night skies, or other indoor shoots. All three also contain rounded nice blare diaphragms for pleasing bokeh and shallow depth of field, making them useful for portraits and product photography.

All three of the lenses are part of the Contemporary line from Sigma, meaning they are more compact and affordable than the Art or Sport lenses. All weigh less than a pound and are all-around tiny, making them fantastic travel lenses.

Of course, each focal length will have its own strengths. The 16mm lens is ideal for landscapes, street photography, and astrophotography. The 30mm is a do-it-all, walk-about lens, but it also works very well for portraits. Finally, the 56mm lens offers the ideal portrait focal length for APS-C cameras.

Build quality & optics

Sigma

16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

The 16mm lens comprises 16 elements in 13 groups. It weighs just 14.3 ounces. And it measures only 3.6 inches long and 2.8 inches wide. It uses 67mm filters and offers a minimum aperture of f/16. The lens can focus as close as 9.8 inches and provides a 1:9.9 magnification ratio.

Sigma

30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

The 30mm lens is made up of nine elements in seven groups. It is the lightest of the three at 9.7 ounces. And it measures 2.9 inches long by 2.6 inches wide. It uses 52mm filters and also offers a minimum aperture of f/16. The minimum close focusing distance is 11.8 inches, with a 1:7 maximum magnification ratio.

Sigma

56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Finally, the 56mm lens includes 10 elements in six groups. It weighs 9.9 ounces and is 2.4 inches long and 2.6 inches wide. This telephoto lens offers a 19.6-inch minimum close focusing distance with a 1:7.4 maximum magnification ratio. It also features a minimum aperture of f/16. And it utilizes a 55mm filter.