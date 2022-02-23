Sigma will be releasing Fujifilm X-Mount versions of three popular APS-C Contemporary line lenses: the 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary, the 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary, and the 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary. They’ll be available in April for between $340 and $480.

Who are they for?

Fast prime lenses are a staple for many photographers because they generally offer a great balance between performance, package size, and price. Sigma’s DN Contemporary lenses, which are currently available for Sony E-mount, Canon EF-M mount, Micro Four Thirds mount, and L-Mount, are a great example of why.

On Fujifilm X-Mount cameras, the 16mm, 30mm, and 56mm lenses offer full-frame equivalent fields-of-view to 24mm, 50mm (~45mm in reality), and 85mm (~84mm) primes, respectively. So, the full set includes a wide-angle, normal, and short telephoto, all with bright f/1.4 apertures.

Each lens obviously has its own strengths:

The Sigma 56mm is a compact and capable short portrait lens. Sigma

The 16mm offers great low-light landscape and street performance, as well as being capable of taking good astrophotography images.

The 30mm works well as either a walk-around lens or portrait lens.

The 56mm is a great portrait lens, with the f/1.4 aperture allowing for a large amount of subject-background separation and bokeh.

Build quality and optics

Sigma’s DC Contemporary lenses are designed to be lightweight and hard-wearing for daily use. All three lenses have a nine-bladed aperture (with a minimum of f/16), a stepping motor for fast, accurate, and quiet autofocus, and a brass lens mount with dust and splash resistant sealing to allow photographers to work in a wide variety of environments.

The 16mm lens has 16 elements in 13 groups. It weighs 14.3 ounces and is 3.6-inches long and 2.8-inches wide.

The 30mm lens has 9 elements in 7 groups. It weighs 9.7 ounces and is 2.9-inches long by 2.6-inches wide.

The 56mm lens has 10 elements in 6 groups. It weighs 9.9 ounces and is 2.4-inches long by 2.6-inches wide.

While not as hefty as Sigma’s Art line lenses, these are still high-quality lenses that are designed to hold up to real-world use.

The Sigma 30mm is a great option for street photographers with its 45mm equivalent focal length. Sigma

Price & availability

The Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary, Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary, and Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary will be available in April. The 16mm will retail for around $450, the 30mm for around $340, and the 56mm for around $480.

Sigma also intends to bring more of its DN Contemporary lenses to the Fujifilm X-mount, starting with the recently released Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN. It’s “tentatively scheduled” for a December 2022 launch.