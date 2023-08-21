Right now, you can pick up new Nikon gear for up to $500 off at Adorama. Many of the deals are for bundles, including things like lens cleaning kits, filters, and camera bags. Whether you are picking up a camera for school, wanting to make the switch over to mirrorless, or looking for a new DSLR, there are some excellent discounts to take advantage of. This sale runs through the third of September, so you only have a little bit of time to decide what you want.

The Nikon Z7 II is one of our favorite Nikon cameras. It’s a versatile, pro-level camera capable of handling whatever you throw at it. It features a 45.7-megapixel sensor with dual processors to keep noise down and produce highly detailed images. It also offers advanced autofocus tracking to keep your subject in focus and 4K 60p video. This deal comes with a useful 24-70mm zoom lens and the FTZ II mount adapter, which can save you money on lenses if you already have a kit of Nikon DSLR lenses.

If you already have a camera but could use a lens, this 28-75mm f/2.8 is a great choice. It offers a versatile focal length range suitable for a wide variety of situations. And the fast and constant f/.2.8 aperture is ideal for shooting in low-light situations, along with creating shallow depth of field to make your subject stand out. This bundle comes with a UV filter to protect the front of your lens without changing anything in your images, along with a microfiber cleaning cloth to keep the glass clean and free of smudges.

