Memory cards may not be the first things that come to mind when you think of Samsung. However, it has been making the devices since the early 2000s. In fact, the tech giant makes quite a variety of both SD and microSD cards. And it has just announced the newest cards in its lineup, an updated version of the PRO Plus memory cards. Both the SD and microSD versions offer a video speed class rating of V30. And Samsung promises faster speeds, making them compatible with 4K ultra-high definition recording.

You can buy the PRO Plus SD card with or without a card reader. Samsung

Samsung PRO Plus SD

The PRO Plus SDXC is a UHS-I card with U3 and V30 speed class ratings. It’s compatible with most cameras that use SD cards, including DSLRs, mirrorless, and compact cameras, though always be sure to verify them. Samsung promises read speeds up to 180 MB/s, which is a 12 percent increase over the previous version of the PRO Plus SD. It should offer write speeds up to 130 MB/s, which is an eight percent increase from its predecessor.

Samsung builds in serious protection for its cards, helping them last longer. They are protected against shock, water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear out, drops, and magnet impact. It’s also protected by a ten-year limited warranty.

Pricing & availability

The PRO Plus SD is available in multiple capacities: 64GB for $12.99, 128GB for $21.99, and 256GB for $37.99. You can also bundle the 128GB card with Samsung’s card reader for $29.99 or get the 256GB card with the card reader for $49.99.

The microSD cards come with an SD adapter. Samsung

Samsung PRO Plus microSD

The PRO Plus microSD is truly just a smaller version of the SD card. It offers the same UHS-I interface with U3 and V30 speed class ratings. And it features the same read and write speeds of 180 MB/s and 130 MB/s, respectively. Like the SD card, the read speed is a 12 percent increase while the write speed is eight percent faster than the previous PRO Plus microSD. It would work well in action cameras, drones, mobile devices, and even gaming consoles.

Pricing & availability

The Samsung PRO Plus microSD is available in even larger capacities than the SD. The 128GB version is priced at $18.99, 256GB at $29.99, and 512GB at $59.99. You can bundle each capacity with the card reader for $25.99, $37.99, and $64.99, respectively.