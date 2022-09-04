A lucky photographer knows the feeling of pure serendipity. Sometimes, it’s being in the right place at the right time. Sometimes, the creation process is unexpected but yields a rewarding result. Other times, something completely accidental ends up elevating an image to new heights. And thus, this week’s Photo of the Day theme is all about happenstance.

This week’s theme

For this week’s Photo of the Day challenge, we want to see pictures that represent serendipity. Defined as “the occurrence and development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way,” photographic serendipity comes in many forms. Maybe a light leak added the perfect element to your shot, or perhaps you snapped your camera’s shutter just as something remarkable unfolded. Heck, maybe you don’t remember taking the photo at all but it still came out awesome.

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or Facebook group. If you’re joining the Facebook group, please answer the membership questions and agree to the group rules.

Please limit your entries to no more than three per platform. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

For more info on Photos of the Day, including the official rules, head here.