There’s nothing quite like a summertime hike through the mountains or a peaceful walk on the shores of a favorite lake. Warm weather is the ultimate motivator to get outside and enjoy a little nature. That’s why this week’s Photos of the Day challenge is all about putting on your Ansel Adams hat (or beard) and hitting the trails! (8×10 camera not required—but it sure would be cool).

This week’s theme

We want to see your best Ansel Adams/John Muir-inspired photographs of the great outdoors. Whether you’re shooting film, instant, or digital—color, B&W, or sepia, all forms/styles of photography are welcomed, just as long as you can convey the majesty of nature. We hope you get out and explore some seriously stunning landscapes!

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or (NEW!) Facebook group. Note: If joining the Facebook group, please answer the membership questions and agree to the group rules (this is in an effort to prevent spam).

There are no limits on how many images you can enter, but be sure to tag/upload only your very best shots. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

For more info on Photos of the Day, including the official rules, head here.