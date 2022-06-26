Ever since we started introducing weekly themes for the Photos of the Day challenge, readers have risen to the occasion. You’ve shown us your best macro images, shared awe-inspiring photos of the planets, and proved that you know how to enjoy a proper summer vacation. So, this week, we’re leaving it up to you, conceding 100% artistic license.

This week’s theme

For this week’s Photos of the Day theme, we want to see your favorite images ever. Film, digital, instant; B&W, color, sepia, and more are all welcome, so get creative. There are literally no rules. Sports, architecture, portraiture, underwater, travel, wildlife, macro, pinhole, camera obscura—we’re sure we’re forgetting lots of things, so dig around your archives, get outside, go create, and show us something spectacular.

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or (NEW!) Facebook group. If joining the Facebook group, please answer the membership questions and agree to the group rules—this is in an effort to prevent spam.

There are no limits on how many images you can enter, but be sure to tag/upload only your very best shots. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

