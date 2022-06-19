An erupting volcano. Spicy food that causes you to break out into a sweat. A fiery sunset. Heat is interesting, varied, and complex. It spans the natural elements to the heights of emotion. Inspired by the rising temperatures as the summer solstice approaches, this week’s Photos of the Day theme is a study in all things hot.

This week’s theme

For this week’s Photos of the Day challenge, we want to see your best images that interpret the theme, “heat.” Film, digital, instant; B&W, color, sepia, and more are all welcome, so get creative. Will you photograph a city in a heat wave? The flame on the grill? Lovers in a passionate embrace? The steam of a sauna? We’re on the lookout for the most interesting interpretations.

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or (NEW!) Facebook group. If joining the Facebook group, please answer the membership questions and agree to the group rules—this is in effort to prevent spam.

There are no limits on how many images you can enter, but be sure to tag/upload only your very best shots. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

For more info on Photos of the Day, including the official rules, head here.