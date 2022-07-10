At PopPhoto, it’s Bird Week, and to kick things off, our Photos of the Day theme is all about…you guessed it, avian life. Birds have and continue to be a favorite subject amongst our readers, so this week, we want to see your best bird images.

Related: The year’s best urban wildlife photography

This week’s theme

Show us your favorite photos of feathered friends. Whether you’re capturing golden eagles or mallard ducks, all bird species are welcomed, and so are unconventional perspectives. We love a classic bird in flight shot (who doesn’t?!) but we’re also challenging you to think about the subject differently. Is there a particular detail that’s worth highlighting? Could the image be enhanced by photographing a group en masse? Delight us with the creative and unexpected.

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or our Facebook group. If joining the Facebook group, please answer the membership questions and agree to the group rules.

There are no limits on how many images you can enter, but be sure to tag/upload only your very best shots. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

For more info on Photos of the Day, including the official rules, head here.