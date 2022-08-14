It’s time to channel your inner Kylo Ren because we want to see “More, More, More!” In a 180-degree turn from last week’s theme, this photo challenge is an ode to maximalism and all things chaotic.

This week’s theme

Show us your best images that interpret the theme of “more is more.” We’re looking for giddy scenes of disorganization, frenzy, joy, and mayhem. Will you submit a cacophony of colors? A flock of birds scrambling to escape a predator? A beautiful, maximalist interior? Or perhaps a splatter of paint? Nearly anything goes!

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or our Facebook group. There are no limits on how many images you can enter, but be sure to tag/upload only your very best shots. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

For more info on Photos of the Day, including the official rules, head here.