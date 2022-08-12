You know what they say: Less is more. With the Minimalist Photography Award winners recently announced, we thought it would be the perfect time to challenge our readers to share their most minimalistic work. This week’s winners showed us the abstract and the bold—but above all, that a good image doesn’t need to be complicated to make a statement.

Want to be featured in a future gallery? Weekly themes are posted Sundays. To enter, you can upload your submissions to our Flickr pool, tag them on Instagram and Twitter, or join/upload them to our (NEW) Photos of the Day Facebook group.

Lead image by Chip Kalback. See more of Chip’s work here.

Alligator tail

See more of Raymond’s work here. Raymond Choo

There must be something in the water—or, at least, Raymond Choo’s local pond. So watch out! Lurking just beneath the surface is a potentially hungry ‘gator.

Purple heart

See more of David’s work here. David Terao

With a punch of purple at a local garden, David Terao delivers a stunningly simple floral portrait. The vibrant yellow and violet colors against a dark background create an air of dramatic mystery.

Siena at rest

See more of Walter’s work here. Walter Smith

Walter Smith captures his dog in a quiet moment after a frenzy of play. Though the colors are bold, the geometric shapes lend a minimalist touch.

Boy at play

See more of Gary’s work here. Gary Gustafson

Gary Gustafson’s joyful image feels like something straight out of Dalí’s playbook.

Deep & dark

See more of Amina’s work here. Amina Seit

A cascade of brilliant white orchids spill into an abyss of sorrow. Amina Seit captures despair—but also the beauty of hope.

Urban lights

See more of EkeMoku’s work here. EkeMoku on Instagram

Instagram user EkeMoku presents a more abstract look at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s installation, Urban Light. With only the bases visible, one must rely on the shadows for a clue.