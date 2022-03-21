Today is a good day for color film photography lovers everywhere. Kodak announced that one of its most popular color films, Kodak Gold 200, will soon be available in 120 format. And CineStill unveiled a crowdfunding campaign to produce an entirely new color film called CineStill 400Dynamic, which will be available in both 35mm and 120 as early as April 2022.

Introducing CineStill 400Dynamic

According to the crowd-funding campaign, CineStill 400Dynamic, or 400D is a daylight-balanced color film intended for “everyday use.” CineStill says it will be available in both 35mm and 120 formats. And assuming the campaign goes well, there’s even the possibility of 400D being made in 4×5 large format sheets.

In terms of image quality, there’s not a lot of info about what kind of results we can expect from 400D, though CineStill does include a number of sample images shot with “beta” rolls (see below). Judging from these, we can likely expect slightly muted colors and reasonably fine grain.

A sample photo shot with a ‘beta’ roll of CineStill 400D. Lena Aires/CineStill

Early bird gets the film

As is the case with most crowd-funding campaigns, there are a number of different ‘tiers’ to back, each with different rewards. For those hungry to try this new film ASAP, CineStill offers several “early bird” packages, that ship as soon as April 2022. For $15, you can reserve a single 35mm roll of the film; there’s also an early bird option to secure 10 rolls of 35mm for $150. For 120 shooters, you can secure 5 rolls of the good stuff for $75.

In addition, you’ll find quite a few other non-early bird packages to choose from. Those rewards all ship in July and presumably come from a second production batch.

Another bets sample. Ryan Muirhead/CineStill

Plenty of campaign support

As of writing, the crowd-funding campaign has only been live for a few hours, and already it’s 44% backed—you can count two of PopPhoto’s resident film nerds among those backers. And we have no doubt the project will receive full backing before its deadline in 21 days.

Ultimately, whether you like the look of the 400D or not, tossing $15 to help launch something new in the analog space is money well-spent in our book. Not to mention, $15 is a fairly standard price for a specialty roll of film. Of course, if you’re feeling super generous, you can always drop $1,350 on the 100-roll carton.