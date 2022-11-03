DJI’s newest drone, the Mavic 3 Classic, aims to address one of the biggest complaints about the Mavic 3: the price. Yes, the Mavic 3 offers excellent quality and safety features, but at a hefty price tag of $2,049. The Mavic 3 Classic provides most of the same features as the Mavic 3, including a 4/3 CMOS camera, 46 minutes of flight time, and DJI’s 03+ transmission system. But, it drops the telephoto lens and comes at a (somewhat) more reasonable price of $1,469 for the drone only.

DJI

Camera specs of the Mavic 3 Classic

Like the Mavic 3, the Classic version provides a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera. DJI paired the camera with the same 24mm lens, which features an adjustable aperture of f/2.8 to f/11. It will provide 12.8 stops of native dynamic range, which is especially useful for capturing a wider range of lighting conditions.

The photo and video specs are also carried over from the Mavic 3. For still photos, the camera can produce 20MP 12-bit RAW files (DNG), which should provide lots of leeway for editing. For video, it is able to capture 5.1K/50 fps, 4K/60 fps, and 1080p/60fps using H.264 and H.265 encoders. Or, for slow-motion footage, it’s capable of 4K/120fps and 1080p/200fps. And thanks to the inclusion of the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution, colors should be accurate and attractive on photos and videos right out of the camera.

Tracking & camera features

The Mavic 3 Classic has lots of features to make content creation easy. DJI

The Mavic 3 featured a wide array of intelligent subject tracking features, and luckily those remain intact in the Classic. That’s in large part due to the ActiveTrack 5.0 system, which can detect subjects, lock them in the frame, and then move the drone and camera to create professional-looking content.

In the latest DJI drone, you’ll get access to MasterShots to make getting photos and videos even easier. It also has the classic QuickShots found across all DJI drones, along with timelapse, hyperlapse, and panorama shooting styles.

The one new feature available is Cruise Control. This mode allows pilots to set a constant flight speed so they can focus on photos and videos. It also helps minimize camera shake from potentially jittery manual speed control.

Mavic 3 Classic safety features

DJI

As we’ve come to expect from DJI’s higher-end drones, the new drone is packed with safety features. These not only make flying safer but also easier for those new to drones or who just want to focus on photo and video.

For starters, the drone has eight visual sensors to detect obstacles in every direction. The sensors feed information to DJI’s “Advanced Pilot Assistance System 5.0” (APAS), which can avoid obstacles and independently plan routes around them. For example, the Return To Home system can scan the area from up to 200 meters away, plan its route to the launch point, and fly back there if necessary.

For those who fly in areas with heavy air traffic, the AirSense ADS-B receiver is extremely useful. If planes and helicopters transmitting ADS-B signals are in the area, you’ll be able to pick them up before you can even hear or see them. And DJI’s GEO 2.0 geofencing system provides information about airpsace restrictions and flight hazards, so you can stay safe, keep out of the way of planes, and follow relevant rules in your area.

Battery life

Despite the lower price, DJI kept the impressive 46-minute battery life of the Mavic 3 in the Classic version. If that’s not enough, the Mavic 3 Fly More Kit is compatible with the Mavic 3 Classic, which provides additional batteries, chargers, and more. The Mavic 3 Classic also utilizes the same O3+ transmission system, which provides a range of a whopping 9.3 miles.

Pricing & availability

The Mavic 3 Classic is sold in three different configurations. DJI

The DJI Mavic 3 classic is available for purchase now in a variety of configurations. DJI sees the Mavic 3 Classic as an upgrade for existing DJI users (who have a DJI RC-N1, DJI RC, or DJI RC Pro controller), and as such, it is available as a drone-only purchase for $1,469.

If you also need a controller, the Mavic 3 Classic with DJI RC-N1 remote controller (includes a charger) for $1,599. You can also purchase the Mavic 3 Classic with the DJI RC remote controller for $1,749.

Lastly, if you want extra batteries, chargers, and a carrying case, you can purchase the Mavic 3 Classic Fly More Kit. Not that this is not the Fly More Combo, and it does not include a drone. It includes two Intelligent Flight Batteries, a Battery Charging Hub (100W), 65W Car Charger, three pairs of Low-Noise Propellers, and a DJI Convertible Carrying Bag for $649.