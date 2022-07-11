After much anticipation, today NASA unveiled the very first image from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), said to be the highest-resolution infrared image of the universe, ever. It prominently features the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, providing a “deep-field view” of the cluster, along with the stars surrounding it, according to NASA. Tomorrow, the agency will unveil the telescope’s first color images and data.

The first JWST image unveiled

It’s here–the deepest, sharpest infrared view of the universe to date: Webb’s First Deep Field.



President Joe Biden presided over the release of the JWST’s first official image. According to NASA, the image represents just a small fraction of the sky. Proportionally, it’s about the same size as a grain of sand held at arm’s length. Though tiny, the information is rich.

The resulting image is a composite of many shots, captured at several wavelengths, for a total exposure of 12.5 hours. It’s the most detailed view of the early universe we’ve ever seen. And those tiny specks of light in the image represent distant galaxies—thousands of them. Light travels approximately 186,000 miles per second, and the light we see in this image has been traveling for over 13 billion years. As part of its mission, the JWST will continue to probe deep into the past.

“[The galaxies] have tiny, faint structures that have never been seen before, including star clusters and diffuse features,” NASA writes. “Researchers will soon begin to learn more about the galaxies’ masses, ages, histories, and compositions, as Webb seeks the earliest galaxies in the universe.”

What’s next for the JWST

After its inaugural images, the JWST will turn its lens to new targets, including the Carina Nebula, one of the sky’s largest and brightest, and Stephan’s Quintet, found in the Pegasus constellation. The latter was the first compact galaxy group to be discovered, all the way back in 1877.

We’ll continue reporting on new images and news as they are released. Check back here for updates.