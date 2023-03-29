Drone maker DJI is pushing heavily in the first-person view (FPV) flight world, as is evident with its most recent announcement. The company has released new FPV goggles—the DJI Goggles Integra—as well as a new FPV controller, the RC Motion 2. DJI designed both peripherals for the smaller of its two FPV drones, the DJI Avata. The goggles will also work with the O3 Air Unit and Digital FPV.

The Avata is already a very beginner-friendly drone. It’s absolutely tiny and, as a result, is more maneuverable than the larger DJP FPV. The new goggles and flight controller aim to improve the flying experience even more thanks to better ergonomic designs, specifically an integrated battery in the Goggles Integra to do away with annoying cables.

The Goggles Integra feature a built-in battery for a cordless experience. DJI

DJI Goggles Integra details

The most significant design change of the DJI Goggles Integra is the built-in battery. The battery is now part of the headband itself, meaning there is no cable connecting the headset to a battery. That should make for a much better experience. Despite the addition of the battery, DJI promises that the Goggles Integra are “light, balanced, and incredibly comfortable.” They weigh 14.5 ounces, which is slightly heavier than the Goggles 2 Headset, but those don’t have a built-in battery.

The Goggles Integra offer up to two hours of operating time, so you’ll have plenty of time in the air. There are two 1080p Micro-OLED displays with a brightness of 700 nits and a 100 Hz refresh rate. And they are TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified, meaning they will result in less eye strain during long flights. DJI utilized its O3+ video transmission with 30 ms latency and SyncSmooth to keep the video and Integra displays in sync, resulting in smooth playback to reduce eye strain and motion sickness.

The Integra features built-in GPS, so you can fly without connecting a smartphone. But, if you do connect your phone, you can share what you are seeing with others by connecting to the DJI Fly app. They also provide 6.2 miles of range.

Perhaps the main downside of the Goggles Integra is that the smaller design doesn’t work with glasses. To solve this, DJI includes 11 pairs of lens inserts that range from -8.0 D to +2.0 D, taking the place of your glasses. You can also adjust the IPD (Interpupillary Distance) between 56 and 72mm.

Even though the Goggles Integra won’t work well with glasses, it comes with 11 pairs of lens inserts. DJI

Goggles Integra pricing & availability

The DJI Goggles Integra are available for purchase today for $499.00. The new headset is also available as part of the DJI Avata Drone Explorer Combo, which includes the DJI Avata drone, Goggles Integra, RC Motion 2, and all the other accessories you need to get in the air and stay there longer for $1,278.00.

DJI

RC Motion 2 details

Along with the Goggles Integra, DJI has introduced an update on its original RC Motion controller. The RC Motion 2 uses the same motion-sensing technology as the first RC Motion, meaning you can control the Avata drone with slight movements of your wrist. What has changed is an updated accelerator with a reverse function. It now supports vertical, backward, and sideways flight. That should make it easier to change direction and land the drone.

The RC Motion 2 also features an improved joystick. It protrudes from the remote slightly, stead of the flush design on the original model. The new design offers better tactile control and more traditional operation. On the side of the RC Motion 2 is an Fn dial for changing camera settings. You can adjust ISO, shutter speed, and other parameters all on the controller itself.

RC Motion 2 pricing & availability

The new RC Motion 2 is available for purchase now for $239.00. Like the Goggles Integra, the controller is also included in the DJI Avata Drone Explorer Combo. You’ll also get the RC Motion 2 as part of the DJI Avata Drone Pro-View Combo, which includes the DJI Goggles 2, among other accessories, for $1,428.00.