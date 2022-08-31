DJI’s latest drone is here and it looks like a lot of fun: The palm-sized DJI Avata is a first-person (FPV) “cinewhoop” style drone geared toward a range of enthusiast flyers. Cinewhoop refers to a new generation of quadcopters that combine the small size, speed, and maneuverability of a racing drone with the stabilization and video quality of a cinema drone. And the DJI Avata can capture stabilized 4K video at up to 60 fps, along with 48-megapixel still photos, all while cruising at speeds up to 60 mph for flight times up to 18 minutes (don’t worry, it goes slower).

DJI also unveiled a new set of accessories to accompany the Avata, including DJI Googles 2, and the new DJI Motion Controller. Let’s take a closer look at all three products.

Who it’s for? Who are its competitors?

The new DJI Avata is geared toward first-time flyers, as well as any FPV drone enthusiasts seeking a compact, capable, and safe all-in-one solution. For the newbies, the Avata comes jam-packed with safety features to help build your confidence as you build your flight skills. Crucially, a set of propeller guards surrounds each of the four props sets, protecting the drone from serious damage in the event of an impact.

DJI Avata Key specs

1/1.7-inch 48-megapixel sensor

4K/60p video * 270K/120p video

Fixed 155-degree ( ~12.6mm equivalent) f/2.8 lens

18-minute flight time

60 MPH max speed

Beginner-friendly safety features

14.5 ounces, palm-sized

The drone’s small size and lightweight design make it ideal for flying through small spaces, including indoors. And its high-quality capture makes it a seriously powerful moviemaking tool. Compared to DJI’s other FPV drone, the creatively named DJI FPV, the Avata has some serious advantages, including its smaller size, a larger, higher-resolution sensor, and more safety features.

Built-in propeller guards should help to minimize any damage from accidental impacts. DJI

Photo & video features

The heart and soul of the Avata is a 1/1.7-inch 48-megapixel, image-stabilized CMOS sensor. In addition to 4K/60p video, the onboard camera is also capable of 2.7K/120p, for a slow motion cinema effect. Paired with the sensor is a super-wide-angle 12.6mm f/2.8 lens, which provides a 155-degree field of view.

On the image stabilization side, the Avata features both DJI’s RockSteady and HorizonSteady IS. The former cuts overall shake, while the latter keeps the horizon in check.

For maximum post-production flexibility, the Avata can shoot in DJI’s D-Cinelike color mode. Additionally, the drone sports a Micro-SD slot, along with 22 gigabytes of onboard storage.

DJI Avata safety features

Downward-facing cameras assist with navigation. DJI

Crashing is no doubt a serious concern for first-time drone pilots, and flying an FPV drone, in particular, comes with a steep learning curve. Fortunately, the Avata has no shortage of safety features to calm nerves. The comically-named “Turtle mode,” for instance, does exactly what it sounds like: keeps the drone off its back and upright during flights, unprompted, even if you crash/bump something.

Other safety features include an emergency air brake, geofencing, “Return to Home,” and downward-facing navigational cameras, including one IR-sensing and one traditional camera. But even with all those features, it’s the good old fashion foam props guards that will likely be a beginner’s best friend.

New controller & goggles

The new DJI Avata drone, DJI Googles 2, and DJI motion controller can be purchased bundled for $1388. DJI

DJI also unveiled a fresh set of goggles and a cool new controller to go along with Avata drone. Before jumping into those, it’s worth noting that the new drone is backward compatible with the brand’s previous FPV goggles and remote. So if you have those, hang on to them!

The new DJI Googles 2 are smaller and lighter than their predecessor and feature OLED screens capable of full-HD live feeds at up to 100 fps, with a minuscule 30-millisecond delay and a range of 6.2 miles. The DJI motion controller is a single-handed, motion-sensitive device used for precision flying (it’s kind of like a Nintendo Wii controller). For added control, it’s covered in tactile buttons, switches, and triggers.

Price & availability

The Avata is available now. DJI

The new DJI Avata drone is available right now for $629, drone only, or for $1388 kited with the new headset and controller. A variety of other combos and accessories for the Avata are also available from DJI.