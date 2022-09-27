Boston, Massachusetts-based CatLABS has a brand-new B&W film stock available in both 35mm and 120 formats. A fine grain, ISO 320 film with wide tonal range, CatLABS X FILM 320 is available right now for $6.99 a roll.

This is great news for analog shooters as film has been in short supply these days, thanks in part to its growing popularity but also due to lingering industry hiccups related to COVID-19. As such, we welcome any new stock to the game with open arms. Here’s what CatLABS X FILM 320 is all about.

About CatLABS X FILM 320

The new stock produces fine grain and metallic-looking greys. CatLABS

First and foremost, this is not a repackaged film stock but a truly new emulsion. CatLABS says its ISO 320 stock offers plenty of exposure latitude and should be especially well-suited to street photography. Grey tones have an “almost metallic” look, which gives this it a truly unique vibe. And it should handle itself well, even in low light.

Speaking of low light, according to CatLABS, you can push and pull it with no problem. They suggest keeping it within ISO 200 and ISO 1600 but we are curious to see what it looks like pushed even higher.

35mm rolls come with 36 exposure, and the stock can be processed in a wide range of B&W developers including D-76 and DDX. You can see a complete list, with development times here. Note, this is not a DX-coded film.

CatLABS

This ISO 320 B&W film should prove versatile for a wide range of shooting conditions.

Price & availability

Grab some CatLABS X FILM 320 from the company directly. Individual rolls of either format are priced at $6.99. Ten packs will set you back a reasonable $65.