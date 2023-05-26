Adorama has been one of the top places to buy photography equipment for a very long time. It has everything from cameras and lenses to any sort of lighting equipment you could need, computers, and so much more. And right now, you can take advantage of all sorts of Memorial Deals to save on whatever gear you might need. We’ve sorted through all the offerings to find the best options for photographers, videographers, and creators of all types. Some of these deals only go through Sunday, and there is a chance items sell out. So if you’re considering picking something up, it’s best not to wait.

The Nikon Z8 is a new release that is still in the pre-order phase, and yet you can already take advantage of savings if you bundle it with the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens. This is a beast of a camera with a 45-megapixel stacked CMOS sensor and EXPEED 7 image processor. It’s capable of 20 frames per second when shooting raw with a buffer of 1,000 files, or up to 120 fps when you lower the quality to 11-megapixel jpegs. And it can tackle internal 8K 60p and 4K 120p recording for those who want a robust hybrid camera.

MacBook Pros are fantastic tools for photo editing, though they come at a steep price. But right now, you can get a few different configurations of the MacBook Pro on sale at Adorama. That includes this version that features the M1 Pro Chip, 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB Memory, and a 512GB SSD. It’s not the latest and greatest MacBook Pro, but it will be able to handle quite a bit. The smaller internal hard drives means you’ll need to rely on external memory, which may not be an issue for some. If you want more internal memory, you can get the 1TB version for $2,499.00, which is $200 off.

The best Memorial Day deals at Adorama

Memorial Day camera deals at Adorama

Memorial Day lens deals

Memorial Day lighting deals

Memorial Day computers

Memorial Day audio gear deals