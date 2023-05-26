The best Memorial Day deals at Adorama: Cameras, lenses, computers, and more
No matter what you are looking for, it's likely you'll find it on sale at Adorama right now.
Adorama has been one of the top places to buy photography equipment for a very long time. It has everything from cameras and lenses to any sort of lighting equipment you could need, computers, and so much more. And right now, you can take advantage of all sorts of Memorial Deals to save on whatever gear you might need. We’ve sorted through all the offerings to find the best options for photographers, videographers, and creators of all types. Some of these deals only go through Sunday, and there is a chance items sell out. So if you’re considering picking something up, it’s best not to wait.
Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Digital Camera with NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S Lens $4,896.95 (was $5,096.95)
The Nikon Z8 is a new release that is still in the pre-order phase, and yet you can already take advantage of savings if you bundle it with the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens. This is a beast of a camera with a 45-megapixel stacked CMOS sensor and EXPEED 7 image processor. It’s capable of 20 frames per second when shooting raw with a buffer of 1,000 files, or up to 120 fps when you lower the quality to 11-megapixel jpegs. And it can tackle internal 8K 60p and 4K 120p recording for those who want a robust hybrid camera.
Apple MacBook Pro 16″ $2,099.00 (was $2,499.00)
MacBook Pros are fantastic tools for photo editing, though they come at a steep price. But right now, you can get a few different configurations of the MacBook Pro on sale at Adorama. That includes this version that features the M1 Pro Chip, 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB Memory, and a 512GB SSD. It’s not the latest and greatest MacBook Pro, but it will be able to handle quite a bit. The smaller internal hard drives means you’ll need to rely on external memory, which may not be an issue for some. If you want more internal memory, you can get the 1TB version for $2,499.00, which is $200 off.
Memorial Day camera deals at Adorama
- Nikon D850 DSLR Camera Body With Free PC Accessory Bundle $2,496.95 (was $2,996.95)
- Nikon Z 7II Mirrorless Digital Camera $2,596.95 (was $2,996.95)
- Nikon Z 6II Mirrorless Digital Camera $1,696.95 (was $1,996.95)
- Nikon Z5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera Body $996.95 (was $1,396.95)
- Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera Body $756.95 (was $856.95)
- Nikon Z fc DX-Format Mirrorless Camera Body $856.95 (was $956.95)
- Nikon Z 30 DX-Format Mirrorless Camera with 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 & 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 Lenses $946.95 (was $1,196.95)
- Canon EOS R3 Mirrorless Camera Body $5,499.00 (was $5,999.00)
- Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera Body With Flashpoint Zoom Li-on X R2 TTL Flash $2,299.00 (was $3,899.00)
- Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body $3,399.00 + free battery grip (was $3,899.00)
- Canon EOS R3 Mirrorless Camera Body with Flashpoint TTL Flash Speedlight $5,499.00 (was $5,999.00)
- Canon EOS R5 C Mirrorless Digital Cinema Camera Body $4,399.00 (was $4,799.00)
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Body $2,499.00 (was $2,699.00)
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera Body $1,199.00 (was $1,399.00)
- Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body $1,999.00 + free battery grip (was $2,299.00)
- Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless Digital Camera with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens $2,299.00 + free battery grip (was $2,599.00)
- Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body $1,399.00 (was $1,499.00)
- Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Digital Camera with RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens $999.00 (was $1,099.00)
- Panasonic HC-V785K Full HD Camcorder with 20x Optical Zoom $447.99 (was $597.99)
- GoPro HERO11 Black $399.00 (was $499.00)
Memorial Day lens deals
- Canon Control Ring Mount Adapter EF-EOS R $149.00 (was $199.00)
- Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens $399.00 (was $499.00)
- Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM Lens $499.00 (was $599.00)
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens $2,599.00 (was $2,799.00)
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM Lens $1,499.00 (was $1,599.00)
- Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens $2,199.00 (was $2,399.00)
- Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM Lens $2,699.00 (was $2,899.00)
- Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens $2,199.00 (was $2,399.00)
- Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM DS Lens $2,899.00 (was $3,099.00)
- Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM Lens $2,599.00 (was $2,799.00)
- Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens $1,799.00 (was $1,899.00)
- Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM Lens $1,999.00 (was $2,099.00)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens $2,096.95 (was $2,396.95)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Lens $2,396.95 (was $2,696.95)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Lens $2,296.95 (was $2,496.95)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Lens $896.95 (was $1,196.95)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S Lens $696.95 (was $846.95)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S Lens $896.95 (was $796.95)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S Lens $526.95 (was $626.95)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S Lens $1,896.95 (was $2,096.95)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S Lens $2,996.95 (was $3,246.95)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S Lens $2,496.95 (was $2,696.95)
- Nikon 500mm f/5.6E PF ED AF-S NIKKOR VR Lens $3,296.95 (was $3,596.95)
- Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED AF-S NIKKOR VR Lens $1,896.95 (was $2,346.95)
Memorial Day lighting deals
- Arri SkyPanel S60-C LED Softlight, Blue/Silver $3,410.00 (was $6,820.00)
- Arri SkyPanel S30-C LED Softlight $2,450.00 (was $4,900.00)
- Flashpoint XPLOR 400 R2 HSS TTL Battery-Powered All-In-One Outdoor Flash – 3-Light Kit $1,899.99 (was $2,099.99)
- Profoto B10X Off Camera Flash Head $1,695.00 (was $1,995.00)
- Flashpoint XPLOR 600 PRO TTL + Octa Quick XL Softbox(Bowens Mount) 48″ + C Stand $849.00 (was $1,118.00)
- Flashpoint XPLOR 600 PRO TTL + Parabolic Quick Softbox (28″) + C Stand $865.00 (was $1,097.00)
- Flashpoint Solo Portrait 1220M MonoLight Kit with Rechargeable Battery Pack $299.95 (was $419.95)
- Profoto B10X Plus Off Camera Flash Head $2,095.00 (was $2,395.00)
Memorial Day computers
- Apple MacBook Pro 16″ with Liquid Retina XDR Display, M1 Pro Chip with 10-Core CPU and 16-Core GPU, 32GB Memory, 1TB SSD, Silver, Late 2021 $2,899.00 (was $3,099.00)
- Dell OptiPlex 7090 Mini Tower Desktop Computer $649.00 (was $1,599.00)
- Apple Mac Mini Desktop Computer $749.00 (was $899.00)
- Apple iMac 24″ with Retina 4.5K Display $1,999.00 (was $2,099.00)
Memorial Day audio gear deals
- Rode RodeCaster Pro II Production Studio Console w/ Mic, Arm, Headphone $1,199.02 (was $1,753.63)
- Godox WMicS1 Pro Kit 1 Camera-Mount Wireless Omni Lavalier Microphone System $159.00 (was $239.00)
- Godox VDS-M3 Supercardioid Condenser Shotgun Microphone $199.00 (was $299.00)