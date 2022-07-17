Last week was monumental for folks who like to gaze into the heavens—both within the space community and outside it—with the release of the James Webb Space Telescope’s first images. From the majestic Carina Nebula to a lively dance between galaxies, the images even moved one physicist to tears. With all the intergalactic happenings, it’s only fitting that this week’s challenge is all about the sky and space.

This week’s theme

For this week’s Photo of the Day challenge, we want to see your best images of the sky and space. Film, digital, instant, B&W, color, sepia, what-have-you. It’s all welcome. Show us your favorite sunrise or sunset, a smattering of stars, a Harvest Moon. After all, the sky is often a metaphor that represents endless possibilities, so don’t be afraid to get creative.

How to enter

To submit, use #popphotooftheday on Instagram or Twitter, or submit to our Flickr pool or (NEW!) Facebook group. If joining the Facebook group, please answer the membership questions and agree to the group rules—this is in effort to prevent spam. We will decline your request if you do not agree to the group rules.

There are no limits on how many images you can enter, but be sure to tag/upload only your very best shots. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!

More info

For more info on Photos of the Day, including the official rules, head here.