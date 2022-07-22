Just look up: Reader-submitted sky and space Photos of the Day
Galloping galaxies, Harvest Moons, and misty mountain mornings are just some of the winners.
We’ll admit, we’ve been pretty spacey around here lately—but not in the actual sense of the word. Between the James Webb Space Telescope’s first enthralling images and a rare planetary alignment, we’ve been spoiled by photographs that are out-of-this-world. And that’s why a theme about sky and space seemed fitting. This week’s winners rose to the challenge and delivered stunning photos of Harvest Moons, galaxies splashed across the sky, stormy clouds, and more.
Want to be featured in a future gallery? Weekly themes are posted Sundays. To enter, you can upload your submissions to our Flickr pool, tag them on Instagram, or join/upload them to our (NEW) Photos of the Day Facebook group.
Lead image by Delfino Ramirez. See more work here.
Sunset in Kennebunkport
It’s stormy in New England tonight; clouds roll through, a dying sunset fades over yonder. Dennis Racicot photographs a truly tempestuous Maine evening.
Shadows to the edge of night
David Stilwill captures the wonder and serenity of a cold winter night, inviting the viewer to tread through the snow and chase the stars, while the comforting glow of home fades into the darkness.
The sky above the dunes
It’s no wonder why pioneers found the West so alluring. Cash Turner photographed this scene at sunrise, when the dunes stand tall and mysterious, shrouded in mist.
Dragon’s post
Joe Marfia takes us to Fort Rock in central Oregon, where a “dragon” of stars majestically crests above a rock formation. Talk about dazzling.
Lunar eclipse progression
To create this image, Raymond Choo combined several images shot over 90 minutes during a lunar eclipse. The result is a beautiful display of the many faces of the moon.
Petrie Island, Ottawa
Some photos just fill you with awe. And a Harvest Moon rising over the last of fall’s vibrant display? Paula Gallagher Brown captures nature’s melancholic last song before winter.
Milky Way
If this really is his first photo of the galaxy, then Richard Kinley totally nailed it.