‘Tis the season for electronics savings, though you won’t see steep discounts on cameras as frequently as other items. But right now, you can get the Nikon Z5 body for just $996.95 at Amazon, which is an excellent deal. If you’ve been wanting to switch to a mirrorless camera but have been holding back because of high prices, now would be a great time to bite the bullet. Or, it’s an excellent opportunity to get a camera for a beginner photographer in your life.

The Nikon Z5 is a full-frame mirrorless camera that is ideal for beginners. It’s also a fantastic choice for enthusiasts wanting a step up from an APS-C camera. The camera is built around a 24.3MP sensor and a powerful EXPEED 6 image processor. Offering up to 4.5 frames per second of burst shooting, you’ll be able to get some nice action shots. It provides excellent image quality and is capable of 4K video (though with a significant crop).

The Z5 is also strong in low-light situations, in part thanks to the 5-axis sensor-shift Vibration Reduction (VR) system. It provides five stops of stabilization no matter which lens is in use, helping you get sharp images when using slower shutter speeds. But perhaps most importantly, the camera feels great in the hand and features intuitive controls. And it utilizes a reliable autofocus system, making it easy to get the hang of.

