Celebrate Star Wars Day with savings on a Mandalorian Polaroid camera
You can pick up loads of Star Wars themed items on sale today in honor of Star Wars Day.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Star Wars Day may not be an officially recognized holiday, but it sure is celebrated like one. For those who aren’t in the know, May Fourth has become synonymous with the movie franchise thanks to a little play on words surrounding a key phrase in Star Wars lore: May the Force (or Fourth) be with you. There are deals galore today to celebrate the day, which even includes a special Mandalorian edition Polaroid i-Type camera. So, May the Fourth be with you as you find some stellar deals to commemorate such a special day.
Polaroid Now i-Type Camera – Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition $109 (was $139)
Polaroid
This Polaroid Now i-Type camera is inspired by Mandalorian beskar steel, and even features Mando’s Mudhorn signet. Like other i-Type cameras, it is a simple point-and-shoot instant camera, making it easy to use no matter your level of photography experience. It automatically adjusts exposure and focus. There’s also a self-timer for selfies, and it allows you to take double exposures to get creative with your images. Polaroid has made Star Wars-themed film before, but unfortunately, it’s a bit hard to find these days. However, you can still find some on eBay if you are lucky.
STAR WARS The Black Series The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano & Grogu Toy 6-Inch-Scale The Mandalorian Collectible Action Figure 3-Pack $50.99 (was $66.99)
Star Wars
While this isn’t directly photography-related, action figures can make for fun photography props. Photographing action figures can be a great creative and technical challenge to test your skills and see just how lifelike you can get them to look in photographs. This set comes with Mando, Grogu, and Ahsoka Tano, along with five accessories so you can get a variety of shots.
More Star Wars Day deals to shop
Hard drives
- Seagate Star Wars Beskar Ingot Special Edition FireCuda 2TB External Hard Drive $89.99 (was $99.99)
- Seagate Grogu Drive Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive 2TB $89.99 (was $109.99)
- Seagate The Mandalorian Drive Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive 2TB $89.99 (was $109.99)
Props
- STAR WARS The Black Series The Client Toy 6-Inch-Scale The Mandalorian Collectible Action Figure $9.99 (was $24.99)
- Star Wars The Black Series Archive Lando Calrissian (Skiff Guard) Toy 6-Inch-Scale Return of The Jedi Collectible Action Figure $13.05 (was $24.99)
- STAR WARS The Black Series Archive C-3PO Toy 6-Inch-Scale A New Hope Collectible Premium Action Figure $19.96 (was $24.99)
- STAR WARS The Black Series Archive Collection Princess Leia Organa $17.49 (was $22.90)
- STAR WARS The Black Series The Mandalorian Premium Electronic Helmet Roleplay Collectible $138.64 (was $147.26)
- STAR WARS The Black Series Leia Organa Force FX Elite Lightsaber $175.49 (was $264.99)
- STAR WARS Lightsaber Forge Darth Vader Electronic Extendable Red Lightsaber Toy $17.97 (was $27.90)
- XLL Early 2000s Theme Backdrops Night Sky Star Universe Space Starry Photo Background $12.24 plus 6 percent coupon (was $13.60)